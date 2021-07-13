W Fort Lauderdale Partners With ‘America’s Got Talent’ SnipTeaser

If you’ve ever wanted to share a dress designer with Heidi Klum, here’s your most unique opportunity.

Fans of America’s Got Talent will remember the supermodel achieving a runway ready look — from an oversized t-shirt — live on television thanks to scissoring artist Melodie Blaize. But while Simon Cowell may not have appreciated Blaize’s Sniptease talents, Tik Tok, Instagram…. and the W Hotel Fort Lauderdale definitely do!

Even in advance of Blaize’s popularity on the show, the chic hotel partnered with the clothing cutter to offer custom design experiences from its oceanfront suites.

Guests staying in certain suites also have the chance to book other staycation experiences and add-on amenities, like in-suite live music experiences (aptly titled “Suite Sounds“) and Pop Art pop-ups. But now in addition to those private concerts and artful afternoons and evenings overlooking the Atlantic, in-the-know hotel guests and eco-fashionistas can reserve exclusive time with the cut-up t-shirt trendsetter and social media phenom.

Pricing from $250 for four t-shirts and custom design.