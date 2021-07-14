Pursuitist
The Macallan x Bentley Team Up for Social Good
The Macallan x Bentley Team Up for Social Good
The Macallan x Bentley Team Up for Social Good

Kimberly Fisher

Two world-leading luxury brands, The Macallan and Bentley Motors have teamed up to positively impact the environment.

 

 

The collaboration will create immersive experiences and inspirational products that deliver timeless luxury balanced with a commitment to a more progressive world. The partnership will focus on the brands’ shared journey to carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of sustainable materials, and teamwork in finding sustainable local suppliers.

 

The Macallan Estate is looking to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and promote responsible sourcing, and cultivating a global community of artisans. They also plan to have a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on the Estate by 2025. Following the partnership with Bentley Motors, the brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

