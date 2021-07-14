The Macallan x Bentley Team Up for Social Good

Two world-leading luxury brands, The Macallan and Bentley Motors have teamed up to positively impact the environment.

The collaboration will create immersive experiences and inspirational products that deliver timeless luxury balanced with a commitment to a more progressive world. The partnership will focus on the brands’ shared journey to carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of sustainable materials, and teamwork in finding sustainable local suppliers.

The Macallan Estate is looking to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and promote responsible sourcing, and cultivating a global community of artisans. They also plan to have a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on the Estate by 2025. Following the partnership with Bentley Motors, the brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year.