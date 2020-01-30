Los Cabos offers a variety of activities, adventures and attractions for affluent travelers. From shops, trendy restaurants to stunning spas, Los Cabos, located at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, also offers an array of outdoor activities and experiences under the sun.

One of the most popular spa and resort destinations in Mexico, the area is brimming with beautiful beaches. Venture into Cabo San Lucas or San Jose del Cabo for a city tour. See historic monuments, bustling marinas, and absorb some real Mexican culture in the busy markets of the city. Best of all, authentic cuisine is waiting around every corner.

The best time to visit Cabo is May and June, when the wintertime crowds have gone home. If you’re into whale-watching, plan to visit between December and March. If you like to fish, look to come in the late summer or fall.

Here are the top 5 luxurious things you absolutely must do in Los Cabos (after you watch our above Pursuitist video review, of course):

1. Luxury Spa Experiences

Rejuvenate your mind and body, or unwind and relax, with a fitness class or spa treatment of your choice in Los Cabos. Whether you’re looking for the latest in anti-aging treatments, or just want to unwind poolside with a deep-tissue massage, Los Cabos’ top-of-the-line facilities have something to suit every spa-goer. The Spa at Las Ventanas al Paraiso gives guests a lesson in local holistic therapies with their Essential Baja Desert Collection. At Capella Pedregal, the Auriga spa is not to be missed. Additionally, One&Only Palmilla features an amazing spa with oceanside treatment rooms, and offers yoga and Pilates classes

2. World-Class Golfing

It’s hard to choose a golf spot in Los Cabos because the quantity and quality of greens remain among the highest in the world. With eleven months of rain-free vacation play, the Los Cabos area has become one of North America’s hottest golf destinations. Most agree that you won’t be disappointed by the famous Ocean Course at Cabo del Sol, Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman signature Golf courses at Puerto Los Cabos Resort, Diamante’s Dunes Course and Club Campestre.

3. Exceptional Culinary Adventures

Epicurean paradise is found in San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. From elegant dining rooms to casual seafood cafés to simple taquerías, Los Cabos serves up thrilling meals. With Mexican flair, seafood is the true highlight here, as are the endless margaritas. As outside dining is a year-round luxury, the top restaurants also share gorgeous seaside vistas alongside of world-class food and wine.

4. Yacht-Life

Sip on delicious cocktails as you watch the sun dip below the Pacific horizon on a luxury yacht. As you head into the sunset, you’ll sail past Lover’s Beach, the famous Arch, and a sea lion colony. Located at the southern end of Cabo San Lucas and sandwiched between Playa del Amor and Playa del Divorcio, the Land’s End rock formations were created from the rough winds and seas of the southern Baja peninsula. It’s also an excellent diving spot, with local charters offered from Cabo’s downtown. However, no trip to Cabo San Lucas can be considered fully complete without taking a deep sea fishing adventure.

5. Relax In the Lap of Luxury

Both Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo boast many wonderful resorts and hotels, from Grand Solmar Land’s End Resort & Spa, One&Only Palmilla, Esperanza, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, Capella Pedregal and Las Ventanas, just to name a few. The 66 rooms at the super luxurious Capella Pedregal all come with fireplaces, private terraces, and plunge pools, along with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and rocky cliffs. Meanwhile, the Esperanza resort is set on its own private beach, a short distance from Cabo del Sol Golf Club and Monuments Beach. One&Only Palmilla is also a delightful ultra-luxurious property right on the beach and a 10-minute drive from San Jose del Cabo. A foodie-haven, Palmilla features wonderful restaurants supervised by a Michelin-starred chef.