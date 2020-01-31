Take an exclusive look inside Rake’s Café Bar, a new destination located next to Liverpool Street station and on the cusp of East London. Below, we hook you up with the recipe for this amazing cocktail, The Marriage.

Rake’s, a place to escape the city, is a day to night destination next to London’s active Liverpool Street station and connected to the amazing Andaz London.

Open 7 days a week, Rake’s offers comforting food, fantastic coffee and a specially crafted cocktail menu.

Rake’s has three distinct areas; The Front Room – home to the main café bar and varying DJ’s from Thursday to Saturday nights, The Parlour – the lounge area, perfect for escaping the city, and No.3 – their secret room, can be closed for private parties.

Rake’s Café Bar is the perfect London oasis, in the lap of luxury.

Andaz London

40 Liverpool Street

London, United Kingdom

EC2M 7QN

The Marriage Recipe:

40ml Tanqueray

20ml Nigori Sake (unfiltered)

20ml lemon juice

10ml Coconut Syrup

10ml Lychee Liqueur

5 drops miraculous foamer (or use 5ml Egg White)

1 dash of Absinthe

Decoration: Rose petal

Inspiration:

Impoverished, but accustomed to a life of luxury and excess, Tom marries an old woman for her fortune.

Rice has often been used in weddings to wish newlyweds prosperity and good fortune… the use of sake symbolizes this ancient tradition and the pearl white appearance of the drink represents the old woman’s innocence.