Paris is one of the most visited destinations in the world, and with good reason- the dazzling lights, epic cuisine, and sophisticated culture make it a place you want to explore over and over again. With direct flights from all over the world, it is also easily accessible for a weekend getaway.

STAY

As a member of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, 5-Star Hotel du Louve has a history dating back to the 1800s. Originally commissioned Napoleon III as the first Grand Hotel in Paris, “Grand Hotel du Louvre” opened with 700 guest rooms and glitz and glamour never seen before. In 1878, a fundraising gala dinner is held by Auguste Bartholdi was held to build his masterpiece, The Statue of Liberty.

In 1887, the hotel relocated to the other side of the Place du Palais Royal, facing the Opera Garnier. Since its inception, the hotel has been a meeting point and an inspiration to many throughout history, including notable frequent guests like Jules Verne, Victor Hugo, and Emile Zola.

As you walk into the hotel, a grand staircase greets you, bringing you back to an era of unprecedented glamour. The hotel has everything you need in a proper destination hotel- exceptional restaurant and lounge, fitness center, knowledgeable concierge, conference and meeting facilities and well-appointed guest rooms. Each one of the 164 guest rooms and 58 suites is authentically Parisian and equipped with a well-stocked mini bar, satellite TV, white marble bathrooms, plush robes, room service, and complimentary Wi-Fi access. Many rooms have gorgeous views of notable Parisian landmarks, including the next-door Louvre.

Located on the property is the main restaurant of Brassiere du Louvre and L’Officine du Louvre. Brassiere du Louvre reopened in June of 2019 to continued rave reviews. Known as the very first “Brassiere Bocuse” in Paris after famed “Chef of the Century” Chef Paul Bocuse, the chic brassiere with classic red banquettes, brass rails and a plethora of artwork. The decadent eatery serves traditional dishes of French Onion Soup Lyonnais style, along with specialties of Bresse regional chicken with cream and mushrooms, pike quenelles and the famous “Grand-Mère Waffles”.

The L’Officine du Louvre is a stunning lounge in the center of the hotel, with an intimate atmosphere and a sophisticated drink list featuring unique cocktails and a seasonal menu.

EXPLORE

Exploring Paris from Hotel du Louve has never been easier. The perfect location for exploring the city, take your pick of nearby famous landmarks the Louvre, the Palais Royal, the Comédie Française, and the Opéra Garnier.

The hotel also offers several complimentary excursions, including guided tours of the neighborhood, exploring the Tuileries Garden, touring the Napoléon III apartments at the Louvre and wine tasting at Les Caves du Louvre.

SHOP

There is no better shopping in the world than in Paris. If you are in the mood to shop, head to the 8th arrondissement and Avenue Montaigne for luxe designers like Chanel, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Valentino. A scenic 15-2o minute walk from the hotel is Le Marais, filled with everything from fragrance shops to designer boutiques and world-renowned fashion brands.

DRINK

One of the highlights for any Francophile is visiting Les Caves du Louvre, the historical wine cellar of the Louvre, built by the sommelier of King Louis XV. Complimentary tours are offered for Hotel du Louvre guests, and the interactive experience includes wine tasting, guided visit and education through different rooms and finishing in the bar room, with the chance to sample more wines.

To learn more, please see www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/france/hotel-du-louvre/paraz