On Thursday, January 30th, Bergdorf Goodman President, Darcy Penick, and Men’s Fashion Director, Bruce Pask, with invited guests hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the Grand Opening of Goodman’s Bar.

The luxury bar and restaurant is located on the second floor of the Men’s Department, and was conceived by the Bergdorf Goodman in-house design team in collaboration with Chef Austin Johnson and Master Sommelier Dustin Wilson, Goodman’s Bar is the result of a world-class eatery, mixed with Bergdorf Goodman’s level of service.

The new space hints of an ambiance resembling European cafes and bars, with architectural details inspired by the Art Deco exterior façade of the building with the natural elements of nearby Central Park.

Guests enjoyed a preview of the restaurant’s curated wine list, signature craft cocktails, and menu favorites, with a special live musical performance by jazz musician Keyon Harrold. Goodman’s Bar is open daily beginning January 2020 during normal store hours.

