On Saturday, January 25th, the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series took place at Gulfstream Park. The star-studded guests enjoyed a full day of Thoroughbred horse racing, fashion, celebrity and entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Jake Paul, Zion, Alec Monopoly, 1/ST Chairman and President Belinda Stronach, Nikki Walker, DJ Frank Walker among others in David Grutman's Pegasus LIV Stretch Village. Celebrities like Jake Paul, Zion, Alec Monopoly, Cedric Gervais, Dave Portnoy and Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk & Justise Winslow mingled with Nikki Walker, DJ Frank Walker among others.

Performances by Nelly and T-Pain, plus DJs Cassidy and Martin 2 Smoove entertained the crowd who witnessed favorite Mucho Gusto ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. take home the $3 million purse in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational. Zulu Alpha ridden by Tyler Gaffalione took home the $1 million purse in 2020 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational.

New this year was the first-ever Runway on The Rail Style Competition crowning the 2020 Pegasus World Cup "Style Icon" in partnership with Neiman Marcus, Shapoh.com & Nini Jewels. Entrants to Runway on The Rail walked the runway in their race day finest as NBC 6's Kelly Blanco, Hadley Henriette of Neiman Marcus & Suzy Buckley Woodward of Shapoh.com judged the looks among those looking to be the "Pegasus World Cup Style Icon."

The 2020 Pegasus World Cup Style Icon Winner, Miami's Lauren Coleman stole the show, wowing judges in a stunning Zimmerman floral dress and brimmed cream fascinator by Shapoh.com. Runner up Michael Brown was dapper in a pink suit and in third place was Miami local Carol Iacovelli in an ice blue Chanel boucle outfit topped with a matching fascinator by Shapoh.com

1/ST Vice President of Communications, Tiffani Steer crowned the winners and thanked the crowd. Afterward, the fashionable guests made their way to Gulfstream Park’s Flamingo Room and sipped on La Fête du Rosé and culinary offerings from Groot Hospitality eateries Komodo, Swan, Bar Bevy, Papi Steak and more.