Are you looking for New York Fashion Week hot spots on February 6th-13th? Here is your guide for the best places to be, with exciting events, stylish restaurants and bars, plus places worth checking out:



World’s Best Restaurant Mirazur Pop Up

Award-winning restaurant Mirazur by Chef Mauro Colagreco will be in NYC for 3 days during New York Fashion Week, offering guests a chance to experience Mirazur’s unparalleled cuisine.

Based in the Côte d’Azur, Mirazur was recently awarded top accolades including three Michelin stars and the title of ‘World’s Best Restaurant’ by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Launching February 10, Mirazur will take over the bar and restaurant space at Spring Place, to offer an exclusive dinner led by Chef Colagreco himself. Explore his signature style of blending sea, garden and mountain flavors with a nine-course tasting menu. Highlighted dishes include Salt-Crusted Beetroot and Fish Lotus, and the experience will be accompanied by an optional sommelier-selected wine pairing.

The majority of the event will be available to Spring Place’s members and their guests as well as VIP clients of Spring Studios, with additional limited seating available to non-members on February 10 and February 11 only. Tickets are priced at $650 excluding tax and gratuity, and reservations can be made in the link HERE. The final evening on February 12 is by invitation only. Members receive an exclusive price and preferential access.

Winter Rose Garden at Dream Downtown

Head to The Winter Rose Garden at Dream Downtown and sip on a luscious designer cocktail created by Beverage Manager Michael Wark in collaboration with iconic fashion brand, alice + olivia. The cocktail features designer Stacey Bendet’s spirit of choice, tequila, with a blend of fruit flavors and Prosecco. Available exclusively during NYFW (Feb. 6-13th).

EVENTS

Barking Irons Pop-Up Launch at Moxy East Village

Thursday, February 6th from 7-10pm @ Moxy East Village (Barking Irons Collection Launch Party)

Friday, February 7th from 11am – 5pm @ Moxy East Village (Pop-up shop open)

Kick off New York Fashion Week at Barking Irons’ exclusive Bob Dylan collection launch at Moxy East Village. Stop by the event on Thursday, February 6th from 7-10pm for an evening of fashion, Rock ‘n’ Roll and cocktails provided by Barking Irons Spirits. The pop-up will be open to the public through Friday, February 7th from 11am-5pm.

Please email rsvp@moxyeastvillage.com with “BARKING IRONS” in the subject to RSVP to the launch event.

Moxy East Village’s NYFW Vintage Bazaar

Tuesday, February 11th, from 5-8pm @ Moxy East Village