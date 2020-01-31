For his latest Travel Tuesday segment, Pursuitist’s award-winning travel editor Christopher Parr visited Live at 4 CBS and shared Wisconsin’s Best Wellness Destination.

Revitalize. Rejuvenate. Rest and relaxation. Today we’re spotlighting a Wisconsin wellness destination that is focused on igniting the soul with yoga, spa, meditation and healthy eating.

In the charming village of Kohler, population of 2000, luxury meets wellness. Kohler is a 100 year old kitchen, bath and design company. It is also home to one of our favorite resorts, The American Club in Kohler. A tiny hamlet located minutes from the city of Sheboygan and the Lake Michigan coast, the Village of Kohler and their hospitality destinations are best described by two words: remarkable and memorable.

A World Class Spa Experience

The Kohler Waters Spa is Wisconsin’s only Forbes Five-Star spa. Resort guests can spend an entire day within their spa, which features treatment rooms, pools, steam rooms, and whirlpools. Enjoy the enclosed rooftop deck with whirlpool, fireplace and lounge.

Guests can receive a facial, body massage, or therapeutic water treatment massage.

For Health and Wellness

The American Club offers wonderful yoga and fitness options.

First, there’s Yoga On The Lake, which is the premier yoga studio in Sheboygan. With wonderful views of Wood Lake, they offer more than 74 classes a week, ranging from barre, hot yoga to traditional yoga.

Secondly, Bold Cycle Kohler is a new indoor cycling destination. This is a very high energy cycling studio featuring 35 top of the line indoor bikes. Bold Cycle is perfect for group rides and energetic team building.

Then there’s the Sports Core, which is like a fitness center on steroids, featuring tennis, racquet ball, swimming pools, and weight training.

Lastly, the golfing adventures are endless at Kohler, with four award-winning golf courses. If you’re a pro or an amateur, you will fall in love with golfing at Kohler. This year, Kohler is also hosting the Ryder Cup 2020 (September 22-27, 2020).

For Healthy Dining and More

Located next to Bold Cycle and Yoga on the Lake is the all new Press + Chill. This is a fresh juice bar and restaurant offering healthy options, including salads, pizzas and smoothies. After a day of yoga and cycling, visit Press + Chill to refuel and revitalize.

The wellness initiatives have been launched in 2019 by Ashly Kohler, the daughter of David Kohler — who’s the CEO of the Kohler company. Since joining the Kohler Co. organization and becoming its senior manager for fitness, she’s introduced a number of healthy new additions, including Bold Cycle and Press + Chill.

Her grandfather, Herbert Kohler Jr., had a vision to transform the namesake village into one of the Midwest’s most luxurious vacation and wellness destinations. In 1981, after a detailed restoration and renovation, the American Club remerged as a full-service resort and spa.

Wellness, design and good taste certainly runs in the family. Kohler continues to evolve, inspire and ignite modern travelers seeking wellness experiences.

The upcoming Kohler Well-Being Event is May 29 – May 31. Drawing top talent and key influencers from New York, Chicago, Milwaukee and Kohler, the Kohler Well-Being event will unite and energize well-beings with individual paths to mindfulness, discovery and general wellness.

For tickets and many wellness packages, visit americanclubresort.com

As Wisconsin’s only Forbes Five-Star and AAA 5-diamond hotel, this luxury spa and resort exceeds expectations with its modern conveniences, superb services and premium amenities.

