Settled right beside Wood Lake in the Village of Kohler, Press + Chill is more than just a cold-pressed juicery and superfood bar. The new wellness destination is a fresh and friendly gathering place for healthy and happy well-beings.

Nourishing the mind, body and spirit, the new business offers a fresh and healthy dining option in an approachable and community-driven space overlooking the serene Wood Lake.

Press + Chill’s menu encompasses healthful options with the focus on cold-pressed organic juices available in 8 oz. and 16 oz. Guests can delight in one-, three- or five-day Juice Cleanses that can be ordered and purchased onsite. In addition to juices, Press + Chill offers a variety of smoothie bowls, paninis, salads, toasts and pizzas with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free varieties. Further, extra juice pulp will be reused by the Kohler Bake Shop for breads made for the restaurant.

“Press + Chill is more than just a cold-pressed juicery and foodbar. We are thrilled to bring this to our community of Kohler Associates, locals and hotel guests. This is truly a community space to be creative, inspired and happy,” explains Ashley Kohler, Senior Manager Fitness Studios at Destination Kohler. “Juice is cold-pressed to retain enzymes, vitamins and minerals, giving people the best, most nourishing options. It’s an amazing refresh after a hot yoga class, ride in the studio or walk around Wood Lake.”

The opening of Press + Chill comes as Destination Kohler continues its commitment to thoughtfully expanding wellbeing experiences, providing personalized packages and journeys for guests who wish to integrate travel and fitness. Press + Chill joins Kohler Waters Spa, Yoga on the Lake, Bold Cycle and Sports Core Health & Racquet Club in offering guests a variety of wellness experiences.

Press + Chill

725 N Woodlake Rd, Kohler, WI 53044

To learn more, visit PressandChill.com.

