The Best Places for Last Minute Valentine’s Day Plans in NYC

Looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day reservations in NYC? Here are some of our favorites:

For an Italian Riviera Escape: Casa Limone

Love is always in the air at elegant midtown favorite Casa Limone, under the helm of Michelin-starred Chef Antonio Salvatore of Rampoldi in Monaco. The Southern Italian restaurant is the perfect spot to celebrate the occasion with a bubbly Kir Italiano cocktail, made with Prosecco, Creme de Cassis, and simple syrup and a delicious menu featuring favorites like wild mushrooms soup, Fusilli alla Pomodoro and Brasato di Manzo. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

For the Sophisticated Showstopper: Gabriel Kreuther

Two Michelin-Starred Chef & James Beard Award-Winning “Best Chef New York City,” Gabriel Kreuther combines his classic French training and Alsatian heritage with his love of New York City to create a sophisticated, luxurious experience. For Valentine’s weekend, celebrate love with a five-course tasting menu for $375 including Crown Toro Hamachi Crudo, Perigord Black Truffles with Four-Cheese Raviolis, Roasted Maine Lobster Cassoulet, Spice-Rubbed Brandt Family Beef Tenderloin, and Cocoa Nib Tart. Handpicked wine pairing is available for $250 per person. Reservations can be made in advance on Resy.

For the New York Classic: Benjamin Steakhouse

This classic New York haunt will be keeping it classy with a champagne toast along with items including Blue Point Oysters, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Seasonal Greens Salad, Sizzling Canadian Bacon, Lobster Bisque, Bone-In Rib Eye, Rack of Lamb, Norwegian Salmon, Chilean Sea Bass, Surf & Turf and more. ($99 per person).

For Fun and Festive: The Ready at The Moxy East Village

The Ready located on top of the Moxy East Village is helping you celebrate love February 11- 13th, with a Red Velvet Taco special. This decadent, highly Instagram-friendly Valentine’s Day dessert is a red waffle taco, stuffed with a cream cheese filling, red velvet cake, and garnished with chocolate hearts and valentine sprinkles.

For Old Hollywood Glamour: The Campbell

Throughout Valentine’s Day weekend, (2/11 – 2/14), the private, hidden space that is tucked into Grand Central Station, is offering three romantic packages:

Option 1: Purchase of cheese board: 1/2 priced premium bottle of wine, with complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries (price varies)

Option 2: Purchase of charcuterie board with 1/2 priced Prosecco, and complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries -$71

Option 3: Purchase of one bottle of Veuve, includes a complimentary cheese board and complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries – $150

Book here: thecampbellnyc.com

For Local Bourbon Lovers: The Grid at Great Jones Distilling Co.

Located in the first and only whiskey distillery in Manhattan since prohibition, Great Jones Distilling Co., The Grid has a wonderful Valentine’s Day evening in store with “Valentine’s Under the Stills”. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of sparkling rose and seated at white tablecloth-covered tables set with flowers as a live jazz trio trills away in the background. For dinner, guests will find a three-course prix fixe menu with options such as oysters, french onion soup, seared yellowfin tuna, braised short rib, and more. Guests will leave with individualized takeaways including long stem roses, Great Jones chocolates, branded cocktail glasses, and a free personalized label with a purchase of Great Jones’ Four Grain Bourbon. $147/ per person.

For Vow Renewals: Black Barn

Farm-to-table American restaurant Black Barn will be celebrating love this Valentine’s Day by offering couples the chance to get a barnyard elopement or wedding vow renewal for no cost. From 5:00 – 7:00 PM by reservation only, Black Barn’s front tavern area will host lovebirds exchanging their vows with an ordained minister every half hour.

After the ceremony, guests can take their wedding photos in the tavern’s ski-lift, sip complimentary champagne, and dine on Black Barn’s pre-fixe menu. A collaboration between Chef/Owner James Beard Award Winner John Doherty and newly appointed Executive Chef Brian Fowler, the three-course pre-fixe menu features over 70 aphrodisiac ingredients with starters including Pickled & Roasted Heirloom Carrots, Wild Mushroom Toast, Tuna Carpaccio and Foie Gras Torchon. Mains include Butter Poached Lobster Risotto, Pan Seared Bay Scallops, and Sweet Potato Gnocchi and dessert is a choice of house-made Apple Cider Doughnuts or an Affogato Sundae.