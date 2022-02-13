Pursuitist
Tao Big Game Weekend Brings Out the Stars
by Kimberly Fisher

Virisa Yong / Tao Group Hospitality

 

TAO Big Game Weekend kicked off at The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood on February 10th, 2022, and continued for three nights of epic parties.

 

Virisa Yong / Tao Group Hospitality

 

On night one, Jamie Foxx, in Privè Revaux sunglasses, a black sweater, and gold chains, commanded the mic with DJ Justin Credible spinning. Jamie performed Gold Digger, Slow Jamz, and an acapella version of Banana Boat (Day O!), which the crowd went crazy for. Attendees included Logan Paul, NFL players Warren Sapp, and Terrell Owens, the latter of which joined Jamie in the DJ booth.

Guests enjoyed Brown Sugar Bourbon, Grey Goose, Patron, Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot, Anheuser-Busch, Heineken, Caymus Wines, Evian, Pepsi, and Red Bull. TAO Big Game Weekend will continue throughout the weekend with more exciting performances and guests.

 

Jamie Foxx by Virisa Yong / Tao Group Hospitality

On night two, Jamie Foxx was joined by Antonio Brown, Diplo, Neyo, DJ Trauma, Miguel, and Too $hort.

Miguel and Diplo by Virisa Yong / Tao Group Hospitality

 

 

Amber Rose by Virisa Yong / Tao Group Hospitality

 

Night three, Amber Rose looked stunning in a new green do, while G-Eazy took the mike. A few miles away at TAO LA, the Chainsmokers performed to a packed house.

 

What was your favorite big game moment?

