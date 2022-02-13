Pursuitist
Top Scented Gifts for Her for Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s Day, give your love a luxurious scented gift to remember all year long. Here are a few of our favorites for 2022:

 

Go designer this Valentine’s Day with the newly launched limited-edition Balmain-Maison Trudon candle. Developed in partnership with Balmain Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, the Balmain-Maison Trudon candle puts a floral and feminine twist on Trudon’s popular Ernesto candle – a personal favorite scent of Rousteing’s. The unique hand-made glass features stripes, gold foil, and red lacquer.

 

 

Robert Piguet Parfums

This classic perfume house from Paris, France knows romance.  The elegant, classic scents embody the brand’s iconic collection of some of the world’s most coveted French perfumes. Chose from playful and whimsical  Petit Fracas Eau de Parfum ($165),  classic V Eau de Parfum ($165) or gender-bending Notes Eau de Parfum ($185). All exquisitely created, with the most exquisite materials in the world.  Available at Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and online at Amazon’s Premium Beauty Destination and Robert Piguet Parfums.

Tory Burch Signature

Woody, sensual Tory Burch Signature is an easy scent that is perfect for everyday wear. Polished with undertones of sandalwood and earthy vetiver is available at Macy’sUlta, and Sephora for $130 for the 3.4 mL chic glass bottle with a signature fretwork top.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

