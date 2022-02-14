Pursuitist
Meet Origin- The Luxe Travel App You Didn't Know You Needed
Meet Origin, a membership travel company that you never knew you needed.

Origin is a luxury personal travel assistant service that creates completely individual, custom trips for discerning clients around the world.

Their mission: to deepen the traveler’s experience through personalization and unique connections, saving travelers precious time planning their next adventure, all through one convenient app.

 

Origin Founders Eli Bressert and Tamar van de Paal.

Origin was co-founded by Ph.D. astrophysicist and CEO Eli Bressert, formerly of Apple, Netflix, and Stich Fix, and Tamar van de Paal formerly of WPP, Nextdoor, and Google. Origin is very simple to use- just download from the app store, tell the app just how you would like to travel, and everything you want on your next adventure.

If you need some help with travel planning, scroll through the beautifully curated images and categories ranging from mindful escapes to culinary destinations, as well as Dream trip itineraries like Wildlife spotting across Kenya, Zimbabwe & Botswanan, or Hiking the Dolomites of Italy.

The app will take care of all the details utilizing cutting-edge technology as well as human expertise to book a truly unique trip with the smoothest agenda. With more time and bookings, personalization from Origin gets better and better with every trip.   With a strong belief about having a positive impact on the world, Origin also carbon offsets all members’ trips and prioritizes accommodation and destinations that have a strong connection to the local community.

 

“We created Origin because modern travel has become extremely complicated and we believe that transformational travel allows people to live out their dreams,” said Eli Bressert, Origin CEO and Co-Founder. “The barrier of travel planning, the time it consumes, and insider knowledge on destinations are holding people back from maximizing their travel experiences. Origin removes all those obstacles and makes the end-to-end experience a breeze.”

 

Origin memberships include unlimited trips, unlimited trip revisions, and hassle-free 24/7 support. Membership cost is $3,000/year. To learn more and book your next trip visit www.origin.me.

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

