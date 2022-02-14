[Video] A Tour Inside the New W Hotel Philadelphia

K Street Kate goes inside the new W Hotel Philadelphia — a “love letter to the city of Philadelphia” and a place where the high life is celebrated with secret gardens, nostalgic restaurants, and suite seat swings!

After 6 years and $280 million in development, the W Philadelphia opened in August of 2021. In fact, it was the first W Hotel to open in North America since W Aspen in 2019.

K Street Kate was among the first to stay in one of the W Philly’s suites (and preview the Extreme Wow suite!) which all feature floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning city center views.

“Philadelphia is the quintessential city for a W hotel – rebellious, unexpected and original,” said Tom Jarrold, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. And with any stay here, it’s clear to see why. The hotel is an homage to the city, its history and culture, celebrating art, music, and design — almost exclusively with local talent.

Like all W Hotels, Philadelphia’s has a boutique feel and a vibrant energy. At its heart is the Living Room, a popular meeting place and cocktail lounge on the ground floor, but additional unique spaces can be found higher up, like a Spa, the Wet Deck pool, Wet Lounge juice and cocktail bar, and even a French-style garden.

There’s an on-site Italian restaurant, meeting spaces, a speakeasy style bar, and more nods to the heritage of Philadelphia that guests may even have time to notice.

For example, illuminated in the guestrooms are the words of the Declaration of Independence, etched in graffiti font on a custom light fixture. The signature W Bed is made with a bespoke bedspread print – “Philly Toile” – featuring both modern and historical city icons. There’s even a throw pillow that features the iconic Robert Indiana LOVE statue on one side (but LUST as a playful twist on the opposite).

With all of the W Philadelphia’s traditions, subtle touches, and city-chic hospitality, this is the perfect place to fall in love with The City of Brotherly Love — aka The City That Loves You Back!