Looking for the perfect first class gift for your favorite jetsetter? Here are some luxe gifts that will make traveling more seamless, organized and put together for even the best world travelers.

Naked Cashmere Travel Set

Luxuriate in 100% cashmere with this 3 piece set made up of an eye mask and blanket in a silk lined bag. Six different colors to choose from, and monogramming is an option. $395.

Paravel Packing Cubes

These chic trio of packing cubes maximize your space while looking stylish. Five colors available, as well as personalization. $55. TourParavel.com

L. RAPHAEL Ultimate Travel Kit This luxury Swiss skincare line with exclusive spas based in New York, Beverly Hills, Cannes, Geneva and Tel Aviv has launched a results-driven, convenient, travel-ready skincare kit. The Ultimate Travel Kit features skincare that combats the first signs of aging by boosting collagen production, fortifying the skin with nourishing Vitamin C and enhancing moisture retention. To begin, cleanse with Ultimate Smoothing Cleanser, Ultimate Smoothing Lotion and Mineral Balancing Foaming Cleanser. After cleansing, apply the balancing Mineral Purifying Mask, followed by Proactive C Serum to reduce pigmentation, brighten and protect the skin from free radicals. Finish with the Ultimate Intensive Cream made with ceramides, plant extracts and minerals that strengthen the skin’s protective barrier for optimum moisture retention and collagen production. l-raphael.com

Cocktail Kit Good things come in small packages, like these TSA-Approved mini cocktail kits with everything from Moscow Mules, Old Fashioneds and Margaritas. The cute tins are packed with everything you need to make a single serving cocktail. For the sweet tooths, check out the Sugarfina series.

Kate Spade Travel Bags

It’s easy to stay chic and organized with this set of 4 Kate Spade travel bags. Made from cotton cloth with satin ribbon details. $45.

Mini Jewelry Organizer

Stay organized with this zip case by Estella Bartlett. Cute text detailing on top, compartments for organizing on the interior.$30.