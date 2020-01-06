HGTV started their Dream House tradition in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in 1997 and has since designed, built, and decorated a Dream House every year, often in a coveted island or mountainous location.

The 2020 HGTV Dream House, located on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is the latest sweepstakes stunner, offering instant entry to a laidback life on a cultured island oasis in the Palmetto State via a package complete with vehicle, cash, and a fully furnished home.

Modest in size and style compared to some past Dream House mansions, designer Brian Patrick Flynn’s coastal getaway prioritizes outdoor space and marsh views. His high-end design couples with comfortable furniture and thoughtful accents in a subtle seaside palate of greens, blues and grays.

Definitely a comfortable family space, the 2020 HGTV Dream House beckons with a constant call to the outdoors, from a canoe perched over the entryway to seaside textures like nautical tiles in the kitchen backsplash and a Tabby shell wall in the Great Room.

The home invites resident and guests to relax and unwind in the low country lifestyle. Its mix of rustic and traditional furniture, high ceilings, abundant windows and calm colors give it a bright and airy feel.

One of the Dream House’s best features is its flexibility for entertaining. Doors open from the Great Room to an adjacent screened patio, which both enlarges the space and breaks the barrier between outside and in.

The kitchen has an open floor plan and island seating that invites for gathering. Plentiful cabinetry — floor to ceiling — and copious counter space are enhanced by a separate spacious storage pantry.

The Master Bedroom, on the main level, features decor in muted coral and cane. It’s an island oasis with water views and french doors that lead to its own private outdoor screened sitting area. Wooden and woven furniture keep the area’s heritage in mind.

An enviously large Master Bath, with its trendy blush walls, holds a smoking tub and contemplative painting as well as a contrasting black and white tile spa shower and double vanity.

There’s plenty of room to play in the landing above the stairs, which holds a game and football table, but just beyond the game room will likely be the true beating heart of the home.

Comfortable, cozy, and still showcasing that amazing view — this time in a more familial atmosphere — the living room connects to its own upper porch to match all of the Great Room’s benefits, on high.

A pair of bedrooms flank the upstairs living room — each with it own unique decor and en suite bathroom. One is decorated with island vibes.

The other is calmingly coastal with varying shades of blue.

Back downstairs, the Laundry/Mudroom is a room that also serves as a pet’s paradise. Enter from the detached garage — with its convenient separate golf cart storage space — to this multipurpose room that delights with whimsical wallpaper and sinks to spare.

This room also features a massive pet crate to stash Spot while entertaining.

There’s also an outdoor kitchen with dining areas, a fire pit, hammocks and adirondack chairs to sit in and enjoy the low country sunsets, as well as a glamorous mirror pond pool surrounded by layered stone, concrete and (faux) grass patches leading out to an expansive grassy lawn which divides the home from the extended marsh.

HGTV’s Dream House package is valued at over $2 million. Want to win it? Sweepstakes entries continue through February 19, 2020.