Quarantine gave many of us a lot more time at home. Self-care and taking care of yourself is more important than ever, as well as optimizing your beauty routine. Here are a few of our favorite discoveries during quarantine:

Perfect Image Peels

Haven’t made it to your facialist in months? Bring the results of a dermatologist’s office to you with Perfect Image peels. These 30ml minimalist bottles contain specially formulated peels made up of gentle acids and pure ingredients, and each bottle yields 15-30 peel applications. Created by a chemist in 2007, he saw a need in the market for professional-strength chemical peels at a price more affordable to consumers. Peel options include Glycolic, Salic, Lactic, and Pineapple Pumpkin Enzyme and are Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free, Phalate-Free and Cruelty-Free. The result? Skin that is smoother, plumper, firmer, more hydrated, and a reduction in wrinkles. Starting at $24.99

Rahua Shower Gel & Enchanted Island Lotion Mist

Most of us won’t be doing any exotic travel anytime soon, but you can take the wonders of the Amazon and its beautifying organic ingredients to your own home with Rahua Beauty. Rahua is rainforest grown beauty that is affordable and sustainable that is produced by the Quechua-Shuar tribe in the same complex, ritualistic, and sustainable fashion it has been for generations. Founder Fabian Lliguin, who had long worked to support the rainforest’s indigenous people, didn’t want to disrupt this process, and more than 500 families from the Quechua-Shuar, Achuar, and neighboring tribes work with Fabian and his wife and business partner Anna to cultivate the rainforest grown ingredients used in the collections.

The shower gels feature aromas of Palo Santo, lavender, eucalyptus and sweet vanilla to leave you soft, moisturized, and refreshed. After, use the Enchanted Island Lotion Mist, which moisturizes and acts as a botanical climate shield, protecting and hydrating the skin with natural ingredients such as aloe, guayusa and Morete oil, a natural UV protectant. A portion of the proceeds goes to The Pink Flamingo Project, an ongoing environmental clean-up in the Galapagos Islands. Shower Gel $30, Lotion Mist $16.00

BeeSpa Hand + Foot Cream

Has quarantine made your heels dry and cracked with no salon appointment in the near future? Founder Diane Cook founder suffered from dry, cracked skin and saw a hole within the industry where a working product was missing. BeeSpa products focus on clean beauty- 16% beeswax, no harsh ingredients, no artificial fragrances and are cruelty-free. The thick cream is a must-have for foot care and nourishes skin quickly and efficiently. 2.5 oz, $29.99

Last fall, In Common, launched its first In-Salon Treatments: Crystal Serum and Cashmere Fusion, together as Crystal Cashmere. With consumers not yet comfortable to go back to the salon, In Common has decided to release the set for consumer at-home use. The Crystal Serum hydrates and repairs your hair while revitalizing natural shine and flexibility. Cashmere Fusion strengthens and reconstructs hair and connects broken bonds caused by chemical processes, physical stressors, thermal heat styling and environmental exposure. Best of all, the Crystal Cashmere System works on all hair types and textures. Result? Silky, soft, salon-quality hair. Save 20% off the website when you use the code: TREAT20. MSRP (with discount): $40 .