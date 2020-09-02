If you’ve been mixing up fruity frozen drinks in an effort to imagine yourself on an island oasis, that should tell you something, right?! Same if your escape comes in the form of straight shots of scotch. You need a vacation!
Depending on what you’ve been reaching for during your quarantine downtime, let us suggest some perfect future travel destinations for when you’re ready to get out and go somewhere again:
You’re drinking: Piña Coladas
Jet off to: San Juan, Puerto Rico, the very place where the iconic Caribe Hilton invented the Piña Colada in 1954. The resort’s bartender, Ramón “Monchito” Marrero, created the famed cocktail while attempting to come up with a fun, refreshing, welcome drink for guests. Now, travelers can sip on the popular libation while soaking up the sun at the hotel’s secluded beach, oceanfront swimming pools, and beachside hammocks. Or enjoy a twist on the classic including Caribe Hilton’s piña colada-inspired French toast and spa treatments.
You’re drinking: Chardonnay
Jet Off to: Hotel Healdsburg in Sonoma County, California were you can book the hotel’s two-night Hike the Harvest package, taking in the beauty of wine country on a private guided hike through vineyards with panoramic views of the scenic Dry Creek Valley. It’s all about fine wines and fresh air as you explore the wonderful outdoors and savor wine tastings and delicious food.
You’re drinking: Cucumber Aloe Cocktails
Jet off to: The ‘One Happy Island’ of Aruba, where the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino offers a variety of healthy aloe-infused cocktails, including its Aruba Mule. Aloe is one of Aruba’s biggest exports so while you’re there, be sure to check out all of its healing properties and visit the Aruba Aloe Factory in between dips in Aruba’s picture perfect sparkling turquoise waters at the Aruba Marriott Resort’s Palm Beach.
You’re drinking: Moscow Mules
Jet off to: Grace Bay Beach, where Wymara Resort & Villas’ rosé-themed beach bar, Pink Bar, puts a twist on the classic cocktail with spiced rum: the Caribbean Mule. For an extra exclusive escape, book one of Wymara’s seven swanky villas, ranging from four to five bedrooms and offering a system of cascading decks that lead to an overwater swim platform with direct access to the protected bright blue waters of Turtle Tail.
You’re drinking: Sweet Tea Vodka
Jet off to: Greenville, South Carolina, the perfect place to socially distance with endless ways to explore the outdoors on foot, by bike or by boat. Greenville offers a number of water experiences from stunning waterfalls and lakes to the centerpiece of downtown, the Reedy River – making it possible to spend a day on a pontoon boat and eat at a James Beard nominated restaurant for dinner. Enjoy the 22+ mile Prisma Swamp Rabbit Trail that’s perfect for a leisurely bike ride, and just 7 miles from downtown, Paris Mountain State Park offers more than 15 miles of hiking trails and lakes for fishing and swimming. Or just pack a picnic lunch (by grabbing lunch to-go from a number of downtown’s acclaimed restaurants) and sit by the Reedy River in Falls Park overlooking the beautiful falls and Liberty Bridge.
You’re drinking: Seasonal Fruit Cocktails
Jet off to: St. Lucia’s stunning Jade Mountain resort, which features mango trees on property and hosts an annual Mango Madness Festival each year, where guests can participate in mango dinners, mixology lessons, farm tours, and more. The property also created a signature Mango Madness cocktail in honor of this seasonal summer favorite.
You’re drinking: Bourbon
Jet off to: North Georgia, ya’ll! The Barnsley Resort, a 3,000 acre resort/playground has seemingly endless outdoor adventures. After a day spent horseback riding, fishing, hiking, or clay shooting at the Beretta Shooting Grounds by High Adventure Company, sit back with the Porch Thyme cocktail, a southern take on a spiked sweet tea with Bib and Tucker bourbon.
No matter what you’ve been sipping during these uncertain times, there’s a perfect place for you to direct your excitement when you’re finally ready to travel again. Cheers!