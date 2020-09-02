Brad Pitt To Unveil Rosé Champagne Costing $400

Fans of Oscar-winning star Brad Pitt will soon have a chance to savor the first ever rosé champagne launched by the American actor. Christened Fleur de Miraval, the new bubbly will be available on October 15 with an ‘official price’ of $400 (US) per bottle. Only 20,000 bottles have been created for the first edition, which have been in production after five years.

No longer content to be a mere producer of rosé de Provence, the hero of Fight Club is branching out into the champagne business in partnership with the Péters family.

As you can imagine, Brad Pitt has not chosen to work with just any champagne producer.

The Péters, who own 20 hectares of vines in the much-sought after côte des blancs in and around the grand-cru village of Mesnil-sur-Oger, already export bottles with Pierre Péters label to 70 countries all over the world.

This is not Brad’s first foray into the wine business. Having bought a 1,000-hectare estate in Correns in the French Var region for €35 million in 2011, Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie set about developing it with help from the Perrin family back in 2012. The result of their efforts was the remarkably successful and critically acclaimed Miraval rosé de Provence.

“For me,” Pitt explains, “Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown. Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one color.”

And the Perrin family once again figures large in this latest initiative, having put Brad Pitt in contact with the Péters to develop a rosé champagne. The new bubbly, which will reportedly be christened Fleur de Miraval, will be a blend of 75 per cent chardonnay and 25 per cent pinot noir.

Red currant, raspberry, with a lingering salt finish… This is how tasters have described Brad Pitt’s first ever sparkling vintage. The champagne is also presented in an elegant all-black bottle, which protects the tipple from damaging ultraviolet light.

Only 20,000 bottles of the new champagne have been produced. But there is already talk of a second vintage given that the Péters have been referring to the bubbly as a first edition.