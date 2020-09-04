Now through October 2020, The Mark Hotel is offering a “one of a kind” experience on The Mark Sailboat, hosted by Michelin star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Sail away on The Mark’s 70-foot Herreshoff sailboat for a southward sail into iconic New York Harbor with Chef Jean-Georges, who will provide guests with a one of a kind culinary experience and a bespoke menu with his own signature twists. The 100-year-old Mark Sailboat was built in 1921 by Nathanael Greene Herreshoff, a naval architect who revolutionized yacht design and produced a succession of undefeated America’s Cup yachts between 1893-1920. His graceful designs were notably scientifically engineered and speedy. Herreshoff’s built yachts for Jay Gould, William Randolph Hearst, and John Pierpont Morgan. Today, his yachts are highly sought after and prized by connoisseurs worldwide.

The perfect getaway for friends, family, romance, or special occasions, The Mark’s Sommelier will be available for wine pairing recommendations as Chef Jean-Georges will take you through the preparations of each dish while you pass by views of Manhattan’s skyline and The Statue of Liberty.