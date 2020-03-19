Today, the U.S. State Department raised its global travel advisory to level four, the top-tier warning. Level 4 is usually reserved for nations with war zones or engulfed by serious disruptions and chaos.

The U.S. State Department has issued an unprecedented “do not travel” warning to U.S. citizens, as the number of coronavirus cases have jumped significantly overnight. The advisory is listed below:

Travel Advisory: Level 4 – The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.

Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice. Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips. If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.

The U.S. State Department recommended on Thursday that American citizens abroad should either return home or stay in place as the coronavirus pandemic grows.