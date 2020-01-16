If you are looking for a truly epic Super Bowl experience, PrivateFly offers football fans an opportunity to enjoy an ultra-luxe tailgate in their own private jet. With fans headed to Miami for one of the biggest sporting events of the year, the sky’s the limit on how extravagant the weekend can get.

Super Bowl weekend is one of the busiest times for private jet travel in the United States, attracting between 1,000 and 1,500 private jets to the host city annually. This year’s Super Bowl is expected to break travel records due to its location and highly anticipated events such as the Lady Gaga concert and official LIV after-parties.

To make this year a memorable experience, PrivateFly gives guests complete customization control with options including:

In-flight Beer Pong: Guests can play their favorite game with an elevated twist

Guests can play their favorite game with an elevated twist Special Catering Menus : Choose tailgate favorites or a Miami-inspired menu featuring mojitos and Cuban classics like the Cubano

: Choose tailgate favorites or a Miami-inspired menu featuring mojitos and Cuban classics like the Cubano Team-Spirit Interiors: Deck out the aircraft with team colors and Super Bowl swag

Previous year bookings have shown Super Bowl fights to accommodate larger groups. Based on that data, PrivateFly recommends a super mid-sized aircraft for the trip. Pricing for groups flying from major US cities starts at:

NYC (TEB) to South Florida (OPF) from $26,000 on a Challenger 300 (8 seats)

LA (VNY) to South Florida (OPF) from $35,000 on a Challenger 601 (12 seats)

Houston (HOU) to South Florida (OPF) from $30,000 on a Gulfstream GIV (12 seats)

For fans flying from the final four cities:

Kansas City Chiefs – MCI to OPF from $28,000 on a Citation Sovereign (9 seats)

San Francisco 49ers – OAK to OPF from $50,000 on a Global Express or 5000 (13 seats)

Green Bay Packers – GRB to OPF from $ 33,000 on a Gulfstream GIV (12 seats)

Tennessee Titans – BNA to OPF from $20,000 on a Learjet 60 (7 seats)

*All pricing is one way. Return or round-trip quotes available upon request.