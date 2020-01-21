Looking for some of the best places to celebrate Chinese New Year? From London to New York, here are a few of our favorites:

WILD INK – NEW YORK

Asian-inspired restaurant Wild ink will offer a 3-course family style dinner menu from January 20 until February 2, along with a specialty cocktail, a live DJ and traditional red envelopes with vouchers for all guests for just $55 per person.

Wild ink’s 3-course Chinese New Year menu includes:

Red Pocket Vegan Dumplings, Shiitake, Shimeji, Cabbage, Water Chestnut, Chinese Broccoli, Leeks, Chinese Chives, Garlic Chives

Peking Duck Spring Roll, Plum Sauce

Red Braised Pork Belly

Fried Whole Sea Bass accompanied by Roasted Root Vegetables, Pickles, Wasabi Wood Ear Mushrooms and Jasmine Rice

Sesame Balls with Miso Ice Cream, Fresh Fruit and Chinese Candies

To accompany the menu, Wild ink’s Beverage Director, Ariel Brodsky, has crafted a unique Red Dragon cocktail made with Hibiscus infused Grey Goose, Martini Rosso, Oolong Tea Syrup, Lemon and Ginger.

Wild Ink ,20 Hudson Yards, 5th Floor

wildinknyc.com or book on Resy.

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, LONDON

The Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London will be celebrating the Year of the Metal Rat with a special Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea, as well as other decedent events including dim sum delicacies, a five-course dinner event with Chinese wine pairings and a special Chinese New Year cocktail. The festive ambiance includes lanterns, bamboo and a 40-kilogram silk and paper dragon suspended above Sky Lounge.

Throughout January, TĪNG’s traditional afternoon tea will feature Asian-inspired treats including savory smoked salmon and wasabi gougères and coronation chicken on cumin bread. Festive sweets include a sesame, yuzu and lemon choux, a mango, coconut and Valrhona chocolate brownie, and vanilla rice pudding with Yorkshire rhubarb. The menu includes a selection of signature Chinese teas including Dragonwell green tea and sweet Tie Guan Yin Oolong. The afternoon tea is available for GBP59 per person until January 31. To reserve, please visit the reservations website here.

The Macallan Limited Edition Lunar New Year Gift Set

If you are looking for the perfect gift for the Lunar New Year, The Macallan has revealed a stunning new limited-edition gift set. Now in its third year, the Year of the Rat package joins the annual series to commemorate the zodiac on the Chinese calendar.

Featuring two bottles of The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, the Lunar New Year gift box and label showcase traditional knots with an artistic representation of the rat zodiac symbol. The center of the knot is accented with red and gold, traditional colors in Lunar New Year celebrations. A symbol of longevity and eternity, knots have a long history and symbolic meaning within Asian culture.

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old limited edition Lunar New Year pack will be available to buy from selected retailers across the USA for a suggested retail price of $140. For further information visit www.themacallan.com/en-us