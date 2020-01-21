This Valentine’s Day, leave the generic and overplayed restaurants, store bought chocolates and stale ideas behind, and surprise your partner with a sultry, romantic evening that is truly unique.

FREVO

Meet at an art gallery on West 8th Street, and the adventure begins. Gaze upon impressive canvas paintings from Painter Toma-L and to their surprise, allow for one painting to open up and welcome your date to a sleek and refined restaurant, with dimmed lighting and a warm ambience.

At the Chef’s counter, you are presented a classic seasonal French menu, created by Chef Franco Sampogna. Pair it with and an equally impressive wine menu by Sommelier Quentin Vauleon (Best Young Sommelier in France, 2017), for a night to remember.

FREVO, 48 West 8th St. New York, NY 10011

Her Name Was Carmen

Carmen lives up to her namesake- flirty, fun with a polished exterior. This two-story West Soho venue embodies the essence of Latin American culture by fusing together an outstanding culinary experience with an energetic scene. Dine, dance and experience all that Carmen has to offer, including a new menu with vegan dishes, fresh seafood and classic desserts.

Her Name Was Carmen, 527 Broome St, New York, NY 10013

Mizu

Experience high quality at affordable prices with Mizu’s Omakase Sushi Experience by Chef Nakao Hirakata. Located in the trendy Flatiron District, The experience offers the Chef’s choice of eight pieces of specialty fish (sourced from Japan) and a negitoro roll. Omakase selections can include King Salmon, Golden Eye Red Snapper (Kinme Dai), Scallop (Hotate), Fatty Tuna (Toro) and Sea Urchin (Uni). A la carte options like Black Cod Fish and White Tuna Truffle are also available.

Mizu, 29 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003

Kyma Flatiron

Celebrate Valentine’s Day as if you were vacationing among the Greek Islands at Kyma Flatiron. A stunning ode to the many salt-bleached and sun-kissed islands that are ubiquitous to Greece, Kyma will offer a specialty Valentine’s Day pre-fix menu offering contemporary seafood-centric menu with delicble selections of Lavraki (branzino), Maine Lobster Fettuccini, Lamb Chops and East + West Coast Oysters in a beautiful white aesthetic with traditional Grecian architecture and design. Pre-Fix menu: $100pp.

Kyma Flatiron, 15 W. 18th St. New York, NY 10011