Richard Branson Debuts New Private Island
Richard Branson Debuts New Private Island

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Sir Richard Branson has debuted a new private island in the British Virgin Islands.

Moskito Island is the new sister island to Branson’s famous Necker and is part of Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition portfolio. Now known as the most exclusive private island in the Caribbean,  two brand new estates will be available to rent (The Oasis and The Point Estate) joining Branson’s very own 11-bed private compound which is currently available.

The Oasis Estate

Built on the highest point of Moskito, this sleek, ultra-modern, 4-story, 9-bed escape is the perfect dream getaway meant for entertaining.  Panoramic view showcases the best of the BVIs, and the view from the Master Bedroom is a sunrise over Necker Island. An expansive wrap-around pool is a perfect place to sip on freshly opened island coconuts.

 

The Point Estate

Perched cliffside overlooking the island’s main Manchioneel Beach and neighboring Virgin Gorda, this grand estate mixes classic design with chic modernity. The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor entertaining, the estate has a huge infinity-edge pool offering 180-degree views, three unique dining areas, eight bedrooms, including a playful bunk room with 8 bunks, the hyper-luxe estate comfortably sleeps 22.

The Branson Estate

Designed by the Branson’s, the three-villa compound is the perfect multi-family destination with 3 pools, 3 hot tubs and captures all of the ambiance of a private island-  seaside dining, play areas, outdoor spaces that seamlessly blend together an indoor-outdoor living environment.

Each estate comes with your own private chef to create custom menus for every guest. Island activities are plentiful, with kite surfing, paddleboarding, Hobie cat sailing, and snorkeling with sea turtles in the water to tennis, Peloton-ing with a side of unspoiled ocean views, to island hiking, or even beach Olympics. For more information, please see www.virginlimitededition.com/en/moskito-island

