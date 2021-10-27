Cocktails at Home: Crippling Cosmo (Halloween Edition)

Pursuitist
by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Spooky season is here, and you may need a delicious cocktail to entertain your ghoulish guests. We borrowed this recipt from Watermark in New York City- a 10,000 square foot outdoor bar, restaurant and event space located in the Seaport boasting exceptional waterfront, panoramic views of the Brooklyn skyline.

INGREDIENTS:

2oz Tito’s Vodka

1oz Cointreau

1oz Lime

1oz Blood Orange Puree

METHOD:

Combine in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass.

GLASS:

Martini

TIP:

For an added effect, serve any of the cocktails in a cauldron mug with an LED ice cube. Make a batch to fill a gallon skill jar, which holds 12 drinks over ice with the cube.

