Cocktails at Home: Crippling Cosmo (Halloween Edition)

Spooky season is here, and you may need a delicious cocktail to entertain your ghoulish guests. We borrowed this recipt from Watermark in New York City- a 10,000 square foot outdoor bar, restaurant and event space located in the Seaport boasting exceptional waterfront, panoramic views of the Brooklyn skyline.
INGREDIENTS:
2oz Tito’s Vodka
1oz Cointreau
1oz Lime
1oz Blood Orange Puree
METHOD:
Combine in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass.
GLASS:
Martini
TIP:
For an added effect, serve any of the cocktails in a cauldron mug with an LED ice cube. Make a batch to fill a gallon skill jar, which holds 12 drinks over ice with the cube.