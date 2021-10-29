M Social New York Debuts 50K VIP New Year’s Eve Package

Looking for the ultimate NYC New Year’s Eve celebration?

M Social Times Square New York has launched a $50,000 New Year’s Eve package at the indoor/outdoor bar Beast & Butterflies. With a location in the heart of Times Square and unobstructed views of the ball drop in New York City, this is where you want to be for New Year’s Eve.

Included:

· Admission for 40 guests

· 5-Hour Premium Open Bar (8:00pm-1 am)

· Lite-bites platter at your table/Champagne toast at Midnight

· 10 Bottle of Dom Perignon and 4 Bottle of Premium Vodka and 2 bottles of Don Julio 1942

· Bottle service

If you don’t want to splurge on the $50,000 package, additional offerings, VIP tables, and viewing experiences are available to purchase here (starting at $600): M Social Hotel Times Square New Year’s Eve Party – Tickets – M Social Hotel Times Square , New York, NY – December 31, 2021 (nightout.com)