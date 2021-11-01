5 Reasons to visit Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is a dream destination with beautiful hotels in and around its old town and Adriatic Sea shoreline. But, there is no hotel better than Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik, which is within walking distance of the old town, but with its own Adriatic beach setup during warm weather. This Adriatic Luxury Hotels member is part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World group, which has a partnership to earn and redeem World of Hyatt points. As one of the very few points redemption hotels in the center of town, Hotel Excelsior excels in service and location making it a favorite of American visitors who have begun flocking to the Dalmatian coast and Dubrovnik in particular thanks to its starring role in the hit series, Game of Thrones.

To address this growing demand, many U.S. airlines started nonstop flights to Dubrovnik with United already announcing its plans to return for summer 2022. Here are five reasons that Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik is worth visiting soon.

The waterfront views

From the waterfront rooms here, there is no better way to appreciate Old Town’s nearby location and historic city walls. Many of the most premium rooms here enjoy exquisite vistas of the sea’s glittering water and the boats that bob up and down in the distance. Also not far are the medieval walls of the old town, which is visible from the bathrooms in some of the top suites including from the shower or bathtub. Across from the hotel is the small island of Lokrum, which is popular with toursists for swimming, hiking and picnicking

Dark wood accents, modern art and contemporary furnishings form the guest room backdrop here. They are divided between the original Villa Odak and a newer section, but all have attractive décor. The waterfront view rooms are worth their weight in gold here. Superior rooms have partial sea views and Deluxe rooms face the sea with their prized balconies.

All have L’Occitane toiletries plus the most expansive and lush towels to drape you after bathing. The rooms are beautiful and well-designed including makeup mirrors built into the desks reflecting the same views as you get ready each morning. Some of the suites have separate living areas with direct access to the balcony.

The dining

Everyone that books with Adriatic Luxury Hotels gets to enjoy an impressive breakfast buffet on the waterfront terrace. Guests can select fresh fruit, cheese and meat (hint: try the Dalmatian ham and cheese) from the buffet. There is also a sizeable a la carte menu including eggs, waffles and crepes. The chef’s tasty signature egg white omelet comes with black truffles, vegetables and brie cheese.

Later in the day, the menu at Sensus impresses with fine cuisine served in a waterfront dining room. In addition to impressive cuts of meat and fresh-from-the-sea seafood, Adriatic Luxury Hotels does an exceptional job catering to vegetarians with a lengthy menu of appetizers, salads, soups and main dishes. Cocktails in the lounge or al fresco terrace is a must-experience on beautiful days, but don’t miss the happening evening piano bar that draws both locals and guests for its entertainment options.

In warmer weather, dining at Prora, the hotel’s beachfront restaurant, is a real treat. From here, guests can enjoy a shady breeze with unending views of Old Town. Despite many flocking to eat within the medieval walls, this exterior position is more panoramic. It is considered one of the best dining options in warmer months for visitors.

There is no better way to combat jet lag than a cup of coffee on the terrace overlooking the city. This is one of the hotel’s best selling points. It enjoys premium postcard-like views, but still feels like it is in the middle of the action.

The design details

The lobby’s wall of windows immediately draws you in, but walk down the artistic, spiral staircase to discover the lounge and outdoor terrace. Reception is on the fourth floor with many rooms on the levels down below giving guests a better view of the lapping Adriatic waves.

Contemporary décor shows off plenty of lavish details like bold, designer light fixtures, hardwood floors and bespoke furniture in the living areas. Similar details are on display in the meeting areas where conference space opens to a seafront terrace for breakout sessions.

The hotel has hosted well-known guests including Francis Ford Coppola, Kevin Spacey and Queen Elizabeth II among others. You can spot your favorite celebrity while perusing the wall of fame photos in the lounge.

The beach and spa

During the summer months, the hotel sets up an enviable beach on the rocky Adriatic shore. It has umbrellas and lounge chairs facing the water becoming the envy of cruise-ship passengers watching from afar.

You can take a few stone steps down and bathe in the sea if you wish or sit back with a cocktail from the friendly staff. The year-round indoor pool has built-in whirlpools and lounge chairs to enjoy, which is particularly notable after hours spent walking through the cobblestoned streets of the medieval old town.

There’s also a modern fitness center overlooking the heated pool and swanky spa menu with massage and beauty services. Guests can enjoy the sauna, steam bath and heated lounge chairs before or after a treatment. The hotel even has its own beauty salon.

The location

Being so close to the old town, this hotel earns quite a bit of attention from travelers wanting to sightsee. The airport is less than 30 minutes from the hotel, and guests can easily walk to the old town or hop the nearby gondola to the top of the hill for some of the best panoramic views around.

Business events are popular here thanks to ample meeting space. Being able to walk into town for a break and be back in time for work minutes later is great.

Some people may visit Dubrovnik on a cruise and stay for just an afternoon. But, this city deserves several days of exploration. Even better is the opportunity to stay at a resort-style hotel with proximity to the action.

Adriatic Luxury Hotels specializes in hotels in Croatia. Among its Dubrovink hotels are Hotel Bellevue (hint: its waterview restaurant is spectacular) and the beachfront Hotel Dubrovnik Palace. Many of its hotels participate in World of Hyatt through Small Luxury Hotels of the World. This means Americans have yet another reason to consider Hotel Excelsior and Adriatic Luxury Hotels when visiting spectacular Croatia.