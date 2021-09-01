A First Look at Conrad Los Angeles

Conrad Hotels & Resorts will be opening its first hotel in California in 2022. A part of The Grand LA, designed by will be opening its first hotel in California in 2022. A part of Hilton’s luxury hotel brands, Conrad announced its debut in California with the signing of Conrad Los Angeles at, designed by Frank Gehry and located in downtown Los Angeles.

“With Los Angeles experiencing its largest downtown development boom in nearly a century, we believe 2022 is the right time to introduce such a dynamic hotel and exciting development to this cultural epicenter,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “We’re thrilled to continue to expand Conrad’s footprint in the Americas and have the opportunity to bring this empowered and design-forward brand to a new market.”

The 28-story Conrad Los Angeles is expected to open in 2022 and will include 305 boldly designed modern guest rooms, a spa, fitness center, elevated indoor/outdoor lobby with sweeping views of the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and a 16,000 sq. ft. rooftop terrace complete with a private pool deck overlooking bustling downtown Los Angeles. All amenities are set within the design-forward, 24-7 destination of The Grand LA.

The Grand LA will include 176,000 square feet of retail and dining space, more than 400 residences, and a landscaped public plaza that will host free arts programming throughout the year, including live concerts. Within walking distance of the Conrad include The Broad, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Museum of Contemporary Art, Grand Park, Colburn School, and The Music Center. A part of The Grand Avenue Project, the public-private partnership with the Los Angeles Grand Avenue Authority aims to revitalize downtown LA’s culture and showcase great public spaces with world-class architecture.

“The Grand LA is thrilled to host Hilton’s first Conrad property in California,” said Rick Vogel, senior vice president at Related Companies. “Conrad is one of Hilton’s high luxury brands for the Epicurean traveler in search of culture, arts and dining, which is aligned with The Grand LA’s landmark destination as the epicenter for arts and culture in LA. We look forward to welcoming Conrad Los Angeles’s first guests when The Grand LA opens in 2022.”