Pursuitist
Now Reading
A First Look at Conrad Los Angeles
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
A First Look at Conrad Los Angeles
GEENA DAVIS’ BFFOUNDATION ANNOUNCES INCLUSION FOCUSED PRODUCTION COMPANY
What Is the Highest Rated Russian River Cruise Line?
Cocktails at Home: Frida’s Flowers
Intellibed Unveils Eye Opening Video Proving Pressure Relieving Qualities of Gel Matrix ®
Cocktails at Home: Only in NY
Billionaires Row: embarking on a journey of luxury
BMW Performance Center’s M Experience Gets Your Motorsport Heart Racing
5 Ways Patina Maldives, Fari Island is the First of its Kind
San Diego’s New Cultural Crown Jewel
Top 5 Best Luxury Carry-On Suitcases
4 Must Try Wines for Fall

A First Look at Conrad Los Angeles

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Conrad Hotels & Resorts will be opening its first hotel in California in 2022. A part of Hilton’s luxury hotel brands, Conrad announced its debut in California with the signing of Conrad Los Angeles at The Grand LA, designed by Frank Gehry and located in downtown Los Angeles.
Downtown LA

 

“With Los Angeles experiencing its largest downtown development boom in nearly a century, we believe 2022 is the right time to introduce such a dynamic hotel and exciting development to this cultural epicenter,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “We’re thrilled to continue to expand Conrad’s footprint in the Americas and have the opportunity to bring this empowered and design-forward brand to a new market.”

 

Downtown LA

The 28-story Conrad Los Angeles is expected to open in 2022 and will include 305 boldly designed modern guest rooms, a spa, fitness center, elevated indoor/outdoor lobby with sweeping views of the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and a 16,000 sq. ft. rooftop terrace complete with a private pool deck overlooking bustling downtown Los Angeles. All amenities are set within the design-forward, 24-7 destination of The Grand LA.
POOL

 

The Grand LA will include 176,000 square feet of retail and dining space, more than 400 residences, and a landscaped public plaza that will host free arts programming throughout the year, including live concerts. Within walking distance of the Conrad include The Broad, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Museum of Contemporary Art, Grand Park, Colburn School, and The Music Center. A part of The Grand Avenue Project, the public-private partnership with the Los Angeles Grand Avenue Authority aims to revitalize downtown LA’s culture and showcase great public spaces with world-class architecture.

 

“The Grand LA is thrilled to host Hilton’s first Conrad property in California,” said Rick Vogel, senior vice president at Related Companies. “Conrad is one of Hilton’s high luxury brands for the Epicurean traveler in search of culture, arts and dining, which is aligned with The Grand LA’s landmark destination as the epicenter for arts and culture in LA. We look forward to welcoming Conrad Los Angeles’s first guests when The Grand LA opens in 2022.”

 

See Also
The DPA pre Oscars Event 21

rooftop

 

For more information, please visithttps://newsroom.hilton.com/conrad.

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top