Meet the Royalty of Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Raffles Hotels & Resorts has launched a brand new brand campaign, Hotel Royalty Since 1887, which features six real-life royals as brand ambassadors. This stunning, whimsical campaign was developed by film director and artist Peter Greenaway in his first commercial project and pays tribute to the luxury brand’s storied history and prestige.
The multi-generational cast of actual modern-day royals includes George Spencer-Churchill, Marquess of Blandford, great-great-nephew of Sir Winston Churchill; HRH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, accomplished polo player, model, and godchild of Prince Charles; and HRH Prince Nikolai of Denmark who has walked the runway of Burberry and Dior.