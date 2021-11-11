Pursuitist
Meet the Royalty of Raffles Hotels & Resorts
Meet the Royalty of Raffles Hotels & Resorts
Meet the Royalty of Raffles Hotels & Resorts

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Raffles Hotels & Resorts has launched a brand new brand campaign, Hotel Royalty Since 1887, which features six real-life royals as brand ambassadors. This stunning, whimsical campaign was developed by film director and artist Peter Greenaway in his first commercial project and pays tribute to the luxury brand’s storied history and prestige. 

 

The multi-generational cast of actual modern-day royals includes George Spencer-Churchill, Marquess of Blandford, great-great-nephew of Sir Winston Churchill; HRH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, accomplished polo player, model, and godchild of Prince Charles; and HRH Prince Nikolai of Denmark who has walked the runway of Burberry and Dior.
 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

