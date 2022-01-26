Review of Margaritaville Times Square

Maybe you are looking for a tropical staycation and a change of scenery in NYC but don’t want to travel. Maybe you are headed to New York City, but you are looking for something new and fun, not your typical hotel. Whatever the case, head to Margaritaville Resort Times Square.

The 32-story hotel was recently named the “Best New Hotel” by USA Today and “Top Rated Hotel in NYC” by Tripadvisor and features 234 premier guestrooms, five restaurants and bars, a fitness center, event space, and the only heated outdoor pool in the city. Within walking distance of the hotel is energetic Broadway, Central Park, and the iconic Empire State Building.

Located on 7th Avenue, once you walk you, you are transported to a sophisticated island oasis. After checking in on the 7th floor, head to your bright and airy room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Done in bright whites with pops of teal, the laid-back luxury includes a 55-inch smart TV, Keurig coffee maker, mini-fridge, walk-in rain shower, and signature Margaritaville linens.

With so many options for dining, it can be hard to decide where to head to first. Our suggestion: Start off your evening with a sunset cocktail on the 31st and 32nd floor, where the 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar offers 360-degree views and a sophisticated, playful menu of light bites like tuna tartare and a selection of wine, beer, and craft cocktails. Don’t forget to head outside and catch a glimpse of the infamous New Year’s Eve ball.

Afterward, head down to surf shack-themed LandShark Bar & Grill, a chill sports bar that is home to Times Square’s only year-round outdoor heated pool for another drink. Here, margaritas run the menu with no less than 9 options, as well as frozen concoctions, and over 22 bottled beer options.

For the main event, you will want to head to the massive, two-story Margaritaville Restaurant. Fun, eclectic, and high-energy, the space features New York’s largest Tiki Bar and a 32-foot replica of the landmark Statue of Liberty playfully holding a margarita in place of her torch. The extensive menu spans from Lava Lava Shrimp, Caribbean Chicken Egg Rolls to the famous Burgers in Paradise, and the service is friendly and fun-loving. Don’t forget to save room for made from scratch key lime pie!

If you would like to spend some time at Margaritaville for yourself, from now until February 13th, guests can get 22% off stays at the hotel to either enjoy a staycation or a weekend getaway. For more information: www.margaritavilleresorts.com