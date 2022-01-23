Top 5 New Hotels We’re Most Excited To Visit In 2022

With the new year comes a spectacular number of new openings, including five new hotels to visit in 2022. They include big-city abodes, remote resort locales and boutique hotels right in between. Many opened late last year, but you may have missed them with the rush of the holiday season. Others opened this winter, and there are plenty more to come. To name the top hotels to visit is a tough task. This list highlights the different types of hotels to keep an eye out for in 2022.

Many participate in loyalty programs where you can earn and redeem points. Some are perfect for family trips or romantic getaways. Business travelers, too, shouldn’t be left out of the lurch as they return to their routine. Notably, all of them have a health and wellness element that is something people want now more than ever. Here are five new hotels we’re most excited to visit in 2022, and why.

Montage Big Sky, Montana

Montana’s Big Sky Resort has been a favorite of year-round outdoor fans for quite some time. It has some of the best skiing in the region and plenty of trails for hiking, biking and exploring. What it lacked, however, was a luxury resort to elevate it to the level of other mountain west destinations. Montage Big Sky‘s recent opening elevates the entire area to the next level.

It features 139 rooms, suites and residences plus a soon-to-come 11,000 square foot spa with indoor pool and relaxation areas. In addition to access to tremendous skiing and outdoor activities, it will also have a bowling alley.

Bulgari Hotel Paris

Bulgari Hotel Paris in the “city of lights” sits on the famous Avenue George V surrounded by some of the city’s most fashionable boutiques and brands. It is close to famous tourist sites, but most guests here will probably know Paris well and come for the shopping (or people watching) instead.

Perhaps it is just a city break or romantic getaway, but the duplex penthouse suite is among the neighborhood’s most exclusive. It has a rooftop garden overlooking the Eiffel Tower. What else could you want?

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Dubai has no shortage of new hotel openings, often each more exotic than the next. One of the newest from the luxury brand Anantara is Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort. It is on the “South America” island of Dubai’s World Islands complex. It is one of the area’s smaller resorts with only 70 rooms, suites and villas each eyeing either the Persian Gulf or the city’s famous skyline.

Visitors can expect Anantara’s traditional Spice Spoons cooking school where they can learn to prepare regional fare. The Dining by Design service for romantic bespoke dinners anywhere is also available. Nearby urban activity paired with a resort vibe puts this one toward the top of the list for all kinds of travelers.

Westin London City

Marriott’s well-being brand Westin is making its debut in the United Kingdom with the Westin London City. It is also the 1,000th Marriott hotel to open in the Europe and Middle East region. What makes it most notable is the balance that it strikes for business travelers and tourists to the city. It is close to major attractions (like St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Tate Modern and Shakespeare’s Globe Theater), area offices and great dining. Even more, its focus on wellness is ideal for a post-pandemic world where people want travel and health to coincide.

Like other Westins, the property offers its pioneering pillow-top Heavenly Beds for a sound sleep. Guests can also participate in yoga, meditation and guided runs around town with a member of staff. Dining includes healthier items with separate smoothie and vegetarian menus. The Westin Eat Well menu offers options to reduce jet lag or increase body hydration with vitamin-packed snacks and sleep spray are among the turndown amenities. It’s about time that health-conscious business travelers got some love!

Aman New York

Representing one of its first urban hotels, Aman is bringing its super-luxe brand to America’s biggest city. When it opens this spring, it will offer a mix of residential living and lavish hotel accommodations. Expect luxury at every turn with Aman New York, which will have 26 floors overlooking Central Park.

It will be in the Crown Building, once home to Museum of Modern Art, and now housing one of the year’s most anticipated hotel openings. Aman New York will have its own private members club and a tri-level spa. In addition to great indoor and al fresco dining, there will be a wine room, garden terrace and 83 hotel rooms.

Which one will you visit first?