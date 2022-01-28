Top 5 Places to Celebrate Galentine’s Day in NYC

Looking for a place to celebrate Galentine’s Day in NYC? Share cocktails and laughs with your girlfriends in style at some of our favorite places:

Thyme Bar – Flatiron, NYC

Nestled in a historic pre-war cellar beneath 23rd Street in Manhattan’s Flatiron, Thyme Bar’s low lighting and intimate seating make an extra special meetup location. For those looking to indulge this Galentine’s Day in NYC, the lounge has premiered a brand new menu always on offer, the “Thyme Bar Experience” ($85), and a special, elaborate Valentine’s Day Tasting Menu for two with Amuse Bouche (Cocktail + 1 Starter), 1 Food Item, 1 Exclusive Valentine’s Day Cocktail, 1 The Garden or Floriography Cocktail and 1 Dessert Item for $165. Book Valentine’s Day option here.

Ophelia – Midtown East, NYC

Celebrate Galentine’s Day in the Snow Globe in the Sky atop the historic Beekman Tower at Ophelia. The Art Deco-inspired cocktail lounge in Midtown Manhattan is offering tarot card reading along with serving the Valencia (Pierre Ferrand 1840, Triple Sec, Cocchi Torino, orange juice, and prosecco) a specialty cocktail for 4, and Sweets for the Sweet (chocolate-covered strawberries, heart-shaped macarons, mini berry tarts, chocolate truffles, and tiramisu).

Watermark – Seaport, NYC

Situated on Pier 15 with stunning water views, Watermark offers the ideal setup to celebrate life with your Galentine’s this year in their cozy glasshouses. Make sure to get your complimentary photo, and enter a giveaway with a chance to win a party package for four.

Dante Pops Up on Pier 17

NYC hotspot Dante has transformed Pearl Alley into their own personal winter wonderland on the waterfront. Dante Winter House has three separate bars – a Coffee Bar that serves a selection of pastries, espresso, and coffee cocktails, the Dante Bar, which features several of Dante’s signature and hot cocktails, and an exclusive Negroni Bar featuring a selection of Dante’s award-winning Negronis – as well as two food trucks – one serving flatbreads and one centered around affogatos.

Kyma Hudson Yards

Kyma is always a good time with the girls, and Galentine’s Day is no exception. Along with their classic menu, Exec Chef George Pagonis (Top Chef S12) has a number of specials for Valentine ‘s Day including Crab Cakes, Langoustines, and

chocolate cake with ganache topping.