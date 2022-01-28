Cocktails at Home: Margarita Day Edition

National Margarita Day is coming up on February 22nd, and we have you covered with these amazing recipes to make at home:

Margarita in Fuoco |

Available at Casa Limone (New York, NY)

Created by Alex Teisanu, CEO/Director of Casa Limone

Ingredients:

2 oz of Espolon Tequila infused with peppers (bell, roasted habanero, roasted poblano)

1 oz Triple sec

1 oz Lime juice

1 oz Simple syrup

.5 oz Solerno

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Shake, then strain over ice into a rocks glass with a salted rim. Garnish with a lime wedge and pepperoncini.

Monterita

Ingredients:

2 oz Amaro Montenegro

1 oz Blanco Tequila

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Method:

Shake with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Sage Margarita

Created by Emanuele Balestra, Area Bars Director, Le Majestic and Le Gray d’Albion, Cannes

Ingredients:

.35 oz Freshly squeezed lime juice

.70 oz Grand Marnier

2.25 oz Sage-infused añejo tequila*

4 fresh sage leaves

Half spoonful of icing sugar

Method:

Slide the rim of the glass along a quarter of a lime, then place the glass in a bowl of sage salt. Place ice cubes and all ingredients in a shaker, and shake vigorously so that the ice cubes crush the sage. Filter through both a sieve and a chinois strainer into the sage salt-rimmed glass. Place a few leaves on the surface of the liquid.

*Sage-infused añejo tequila: Infuse 15 sage leaves in 700ml of tequila for 48 hours. Filter.

**Sage salt: Sprinkle sea salt on an aluminum tray, then place the sage leaves side by side on the tray, ensuring they are perfectly flat. Sprinkle them with salt once more. Place the tray in a warm oven (approx. 160°F) and remove after 20 minutes. Place the salt and sage in a blender and mix briefly.

The Golden Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Altos Blanco Tequila

1 oz Nixta Licor de Elote

.75 oz Pineapple Juice

.5 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Agave

Pinch of salt (optional)

Method:

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime slice.