The Fanciest Super Bowl Tailgate Party of 2022 is…

at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills.

With football’s biggest game of the year headed to the city of Angels for 2022, L’Ermitage Beverly Hills and Will Blackmon, former NFL player and founder of The Wine MVP, are throwing the ultimate luxury tailgate experience in partnership with Sonoma County’s Jordan Winery on Wednesday, February 9th at 5:30 pm.

Lucky guests will enjoy sophisticated takes on traditional bites, all paired with a selection of exclusive Jordan wines in celebration of the vineyard’s 50th anniversary.

Some dishes and pairings include:

Smoky Cognac Chicken Wings and Corn Crusted Jalapeño Poppers, paired with 2013 Cabernet

Horseradish BBQ Beef and Crisp Chicken with Date and Chipotle Sliders, paired with 2017 Cabernet

Spicy Vegetarian Tacos with Coconut Crema, Green Hummus Cups with Pita Chips, paired with 2014 Chardonnay

Tickets to the event at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills will be $180 and are available to purchase on OpenTable.