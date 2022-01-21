Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Valentine’s Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: Valentine’s Day Edition

by

Kimberly Fisher

Love is in the air, and what better way to express your feelings than to celebrate with a decadent cocktail. Here are some gorgeous drinks to impress this Valentine’s Day:

 

POLSKA ROSE

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz / 60 ml Belvedere Lake Bartężek

  • .30 oz / 10 ml Lillet Rose

  • .15 oz / 5 ml Elderflower Liqueur

  • 1 Dash Peach Bitters

Method:

Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in mixing glass and strain into chilled glass.

GLENMORANGIE X DATE NIGHT

Ingredients:

  • 50ml (2oz) X by Glenmorangie

  • 20ml (2/3oz) Lemon Juice

  • 20ml (2/3oz) Elderflower Cordial

  • Club Soda or Sparkling Water, to taste

Method:

Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice, and elderflower cordial. Stir and top with club soda or sparkling water to your taste. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

