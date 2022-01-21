Cocktails at Home: Valentine’s Day Edition

Love is in the air, and what better way to express your feelings than to celebrate with a decadent cocktail. Here are some gorgeous drinks to impress this Valentine’s Day:

POLSKA ROSE

Ingredients:

2 oz / 60 ml Belvedere Lake Bartężek

.30 oz / 10 ml Lillet Rose

.15 oz / 5 ml Elderflower Liqueur

1 Dash Peach Bitters

Method:

Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in mixing glass and strain into chilled glass.

GLENMORANGIE X DATE NIGHT

Ingredients:

50ml (2oz) X by Glenmorangie

20ml (2/3oz) Lemon Juice

20ml (2/3oz) Elderflower Cordial

Club Soda or Sparkling Water, to taste

Method:

Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice, and elderflower cordial. Stir and top with club soda or sparkling water to your taste. Garnish with a lemon twist.