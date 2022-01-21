Cocktails at Home: Valentine’s Day Edition

Love is in the air, and what better way to express your feelings than to celebrate with a decadent cocktail. Here are some gorgeous drinks to impress this Valentine’s Day:
POLSKA ROSE
Ingredients:
2 oz / 60 ml Belvedere Lake Bartężek
.30 oz / 10 ml Lillet Rose
.15 oz / 5 ml Elderflower Liqueur
1 Dash Peach Bitters
Method:
Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in mixing glass and strain into chilled glass.
GLENMORANGIE X DATE NIGHT
Ingredients:
50ml (2oz) X by Glenmorangie
20ml (2/3oz) Lemon Juice
20ml (2/3oz) Elderflower Cordial
Club Soda or Sparkling Water, to taste
Method:
Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice, and elderflower cordial. Stir and top with club soda or sparkling water to your taste. Garnish with a lemon twist.