Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini Coming Spring 2022
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini Coming Spring 2022
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini Coming Spring 2022

Nobu Hospitality, the worldwide partnership founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, will be opening its first hotel and restaurant in Santorini, Greece in spring 2022- Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini.

Located on Santorini’s northeast coast, the boutique hotel will feature a signature Nobu Restaurant, full-service spa, fitness facility, dual-level infinity pool, and five luxurious pool villas with panoramic views of both the Caldera and Aegean Sea from its unique clifftop location in Imerovigli.

Just a 10-minute drive to the coastal town of Oia and 20 minutes from Santorini (Thira) International Airport, the hotel is perfectly located along the famed Oia-Fira hiking trail that runs between Oia and Fira, Santorini’s capital.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer Nobu Hospitality comments, “We are very excited to be coming to Santorini and to work with the local community on this exciting project.  Santorini is one of the most highly regarded destinations in the world with its rare beauty, famed for its distinctive cuisine, whitewashed architecture set with a backdrop of steep cliffs, and dramatic sunsets lighting the sea and sky. We look forward to inviting locals and international travelers alike to experience the Nobu lifestyle in this special destination.”

 

Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini marks the 26th location to Nobu Hospitality’s European portfolio and the tenth hotel in the European continent. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 in Las Vegas and since then hotels have opened in Manila, Miami Beach, Malibu, Shoreditch (London), Ibiza, Palo Alto, Marbella, Los Cabos, Barcelona, Warsaw, Chicago, and Portman Square (London).

Nobu Hotels are also in development for Marrakech, Rome, Riyadh, Atlanta, Toronto, Atlantic City, New Orleans, San Sebastián, São Paulo, Tel Aviv, Thailand, Hamburg, and Al Khobar.

For more information: nobuhotels.com

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

