Planning To Visit Philadelphia? 5 Things That You Should Know
Planning To Visit Philadelphia? 5 Things That You Should Know
Planning To Visit Philadelphia? 5 Things That You Should Know

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

Philadelphia is ranked among the best destinations in the world that you can visit according to National Geographics. Whether traveling for business or on vacation, the City of Brotherly and Sisterly Love has more to offer to make your trip memorable. The city has places you can shop, eat and explore. In addition, people who are fascinated by sports activities will have a variety of sports to enjoy. Here are some tips to help you enjoy your visit to the fullest.

 

Plan and Enjoy Yourself

With numerous tourist attractions and eateries, seeing everything in one visit seems overwhelming. But if you plan accordingly, Philadelphia is a very accessible city equipped with modern transport systems such as trains, buses, and South PHL airport lots, making it simple to get a taste. Have a great day, and do not forget your walking shoes!

 

Enjoy the outdoors

The best way to enjoy the city is to take a walking tour. This way, you will get familiar with the town, see the major sights, and meet a local guide who will answer all your questions. You can enjoy places such as Fairmount Park, which has more than 9,200 acres and is perfect for hiking, walking, and a picnic by the water. In addition, you can check out parks in the city that provide a place for retreat and activities that will keep you and your family busy for hours.

Take a Tour

In Philly, tours are the best way to get to know the city. At the Philly tour hub, you can either board a double-decker bus and enjoy the fantastic overview of the city or choose a tour that suits your interest. Some of the magnificent things to see during the tour are the Mural Arts spread across the city.

Philadelphia is a suitable place to visit throughout the year. Even though the activities and events are more during summer, you will have to make early books, and the trip is costly compared to winter when the offers are less costly, and the places to visit most are the museums. Late spring and early fall are great for visiting since the weather is temperate, the city is less crowded, and you will enjoy walking around.

 

Make Sure to Walk

While Philly has some places where transportation is required, it is primarily a walking city. Even if you stay in the same neighborhood daily, moving from attraction to attraction and walking in the tourist spots will require you to walk most of the time.

 

Sightsee

Philadelphia has endless activities you can do, but you do not have to spend much to enjoy the best the town has to offer. When you visit the city, you can see various historical sites and landmarks. Additionally, you can check for places you can stop by for free, such as the Independence Hall and Liberty Bell, and many museums that offer free days to visit.

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

