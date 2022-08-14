Where to Spend the Rest of Your Summer Fridays in NYC

With summer seeming coming to a close, you will want to make the most of the last few Summer Fridays you have left in 2022. Here are a few of our favorite places in NYC you should visit before summer ends:

Gitano Island

Need a tropical island escape without leaving Manhattan? Head to the newly-opened Gitano Island via a 5-minute boat ride and spend the beginning of your weekend sharing small plates of watermelon salad, truffle tlayuda, and carne asada while sipping on a Jungle Fever or Summer Love. If you opt for a Connie Girl cocktail, $3 for every drink is donated to charity. Pro tip: Make sure to stay for the sunset views and late-night DJ sets.

NoMo Soho Rose Garden

Chill in the heart of SoHo at the NoMo SoHo Rose Garden. Enjoy a new menu Mondays to Fridays from 4-7 PM, with dishes like Eggplant Nigiri, Heirloom Tomato & Burrata, and Lamb Kofte. Sip on refreshing a SoHo Spritz or the Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro blend La Vie en Rose.

Dante Seaport

Come enjoy NYC’s Seaport District with a visit to Dante Seaport. The third location from the world-renowned Aperitivo bar, Dante has calming water views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River, and you can fully embrace the tradition of Italian Aperitivo-style drinking at the Negroni Bar between 4–6 pm, where specialty negronis are $10 as part of Dante’s “Negroni Sessions”. Don’t forget to indulge in the food menu’s raw bar and Italian offerings- we love the eclectic Cosmogroni and the Chocolate Negroni made with Sipsmith Gin.

Mezze on the River

A new hidden gem in Battery Park City, Mezze on the River offers traditional Greek cuisine, creative cocktails, and an energetic atmosphere to its guests. With two outdoor terraces overlooking the Hudson River, this is the perfect place to sample The Amalfi (Grey Goose Vodka, St. Germain, Lemon, Blackberries, Lemon Bitters) or Rosa Speziata (Cachaça, Ancho Reyes Verde, IItalicus, Triple Sec, Lime, Jalapeño) while nibbling on greek salad, saganaki cigars, and crispy zucchini while watching passing sailboats drift by the setting sun.

Ophelia

This sophisticated space on the 26th floor of the historic Beekman Tower is an Art Deco-inspired cocktail lounge with an indoor/outdoor wraparound patio, with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, Brooklyn the East River. Under the director of Amir Babayoff, the cocktails are spins on classics, like the Pain Killa (Don Julio Silver Tequila, Ginger, Lemon, Essence of Mezcal) and The Flapper (Ketel One Vodka, Di Saronino, Lemon, Pineapple, Raspberries, Angostura Bitters, Moet Champagne).

Watermark

For a more casual summer Friday, head to the end of the double-level Pier 15 to Watermark, the 10,000-square-foot outdoor bar, restaurant, and event space with front row seats to the Brooklyn skyline. Play ping pong and corn hole while sipping refreshing cocktails like Kiwi West (Kiwi Strawberry Infused Espolon Tequila, Kiwi Syrup, Grand Marnier, Lime) and the Pier 15 Spritz (Aperol, Campari, Prosecco, Club Soda, Lemon).