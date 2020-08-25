If you’re fiending for some Fall travel, get excited about this all-new Conrad, by Hilton, property having its Grand Opening on September 1st!

The Conrad Punta de Mita, the brand’s first-ever resort in Mexico, is a newly-built retreat that takes advantage of the natural landscape and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. This tranquil respite will eventually boast 324 guest rooms and suites, but is opening at just 30% capacity, so early vacationers can enjoy suites and villa “Casas” with large patios, plunge pools, freestanding soaking tubs, and outdoor showers in splendor and seclusion.

The property’s restaurant/bar menus and spaces all speak to local Mexican culture. We especially love the Conrad SPA, designed as a traditional Temazcal with cocoon treatment cabanas nestled among regional vegetation and connected by an inspiring tunnel of plants and flowers.

Conrad Punta de Mita’s homage to Mexican heritage continues off-site with guests invited to excursions like exploring the Marietas Islands on a boat tour or visiting a local fish market to learn how to prepare Riviera Nayarit’s signature dish ‘Pescado Zarandeado.’

Will you be among the first to experience it?