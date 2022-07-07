Meeting of Rolls-Royce Ghosts Rolls-Royce Ghosts, 100 years apart and a Luxury Constant for 114 years



A historic pair of Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost greet new Ghost in San Diego

The pair of early 20th century commissions are still in service along with 70% of all Rolls-Royce motor cars ever delivered

The gathering marked the 2022 Rolls-Royce Owners Club Meet in San Diego

Rolls-Royce Ghost and Black Badge Ghost showcase the tremendous technological development of the world’s premier luxury brand over the past century



“Rolls-Royce Ghost remains one of the most popular members of our family. No name has been more successful for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars over the past century and especially over the past 20 years marking the Goodwood era. It’s fascinating to share how Rolls-Royce has evolved over the past century while at the same time, remaining true to it’s promise as the premier luxury brand in the world.” — Martin Fritches, President Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas



Rolls-Royce Ghost has been the most successful name for the world’s leading luxury brand for the past century. Ghost has set luxury and motoring standards since Sir Henry Royce and Charles Rolls revealed Silver Ghost to the world in 1908. This week, as part of the 2022 Annual Meet of Rolls-Royce Owners Club, the brand spans more than 100 years of Ghost with an exclusive meeting of two special Silver Ghost and two spectacular 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost commissions. The family gathering comes 114 years since the debut of Silver Ghost in 1907.



The vintage Silver Ghosts were introduced to the pair of 2022 Rolls-Royce commissions as Rolls-Royce motor car owners and lovers convened in San Diego for the 2022 Rolls-Royce Owners Club annual gathering. This annual meet features some of the finest examples Rolls-Royce historic commissions from throughout North America. With more than 70 percent of all motor cars created still gracing the world’s roads today, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars commitment to excellence of quality and luxury is borne out in each unique Bespoke creation.



The vintage beauties were greeted by a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, the execution of the brand’s concept of ‘post-opulence’ first seen in 2021. Today’s Ghost is a more restrained and refined. Constructed on the brand’s dedicated ‘Architecture of Luxury,’ Ghost has refined the Rolls-Royce driving experience to perfection. The interior free of unnecessary adornments with wide simple leatherwork and the longest straightest stitch lines ever seen in a motor car. Every piece has also been engineered to make Ghost the quietest ever and the most intriguing design features resulting from the use of light. Designers extended the effect of the brands Starlight Headliner inside and out with a fascia is illuminated with 850 shimmering stars surrounding the mark “Ghost.” On the exterior, a subtle ‘light touch’ includes a new feature with an illuminate iconic Rolls-Royce grill.



Black Badge Ghost joined the reunion as the darker, edgier alter ego for the family. The distinct model features both design and engineering enhancements that make it the choice for a more aggressive Rolls-Royce collector. With darkened chrome including the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy, Black Badge highlights the passion for nightlife. Black Badge Ghost doesn’t just bring a darker beauty, engineering enhancements give it more brawn. Goodwood engineers have tuned the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V-12 to deliver more torque and horsepower than the ‘post-opulent’ Ghost and the acclaimed ‘Architecture of Luxury’ has been engineered to be more aggressive.



The event comes just following the announcement by Rolls-Royce of the second iteration of “Boat Tail’ the premier program for the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild division and the reveal of the new interpretation of Phantom VIII, the ability of Rolls-Royce Motors to continue delivering commissions are becoming instant classics is undisputed.