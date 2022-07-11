The best Luxe Gifts for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is coming on July 12th and 13th, with a chance to score some amazing luxury items. Check out our favorite here:

TOCCA

Hand-crafted beauty and home fragrances

20% off all 50ML, 1.7oz Eau de Parfum purchases

Robert Piguet

Iconic French fragrances such as the cult classic, Fracas

30% off purchases of Mademoiselle, Blossom, Rose Perfection, Futur and Nuit Velours Eau de Parfum

25% off the Discovery Set, regularly $70

Tom Ford Coffee Table Book

This item never goes on sale, so Amazon Prime Day is a great day to get this super chic book.

AVYA

Natural Ayurvedic Skincare

40% off storewide

White Glo

Vegan-friendly teeth whitening products

30% – 40% off select items

1821 Man Made

Premium and professional grade grooming products in luxurious scents

All items (excluding gift sets) are 30% off

LIGHTENING DEAL – Man Made Wash 18oz Sweet Tobacco