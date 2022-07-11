The best Luxe Gifts for Amazon Prime Day

Pursuitist
Amazon Prime Day is coming on July 12th and 13th, with a chance to score some amazing luxury items. Check out our favorite here:

TOCCA

Hand-crafted beauty and home fragrances

20% off all 50ML, 1.7oz Eau de Parfum purchases

Robert Piguet

Iconic French fragrances such as the cult classic, Fracas

30% off purchases of Mademoiselle, Blossom, Rose Perfection, Futur and Nuit Velours Eau de Parfum

25% off the Discovery Set, regularly $70

Tom Ford Coffee Table Book 

This item never goes on sale, so Amazon Prime Day is a great day to get this super chic book.

AVYA

Natural Ayurvedic Skincare

40% off storewide

White Glo

Vegan-friendly teeth whitening products

30% – 40% off select items

1821 Man Made

Premium and professional grade grooming products in luxurious scents

All items (excluding gift sets) are 30% off

LIGHTENING DEAL – Man Made Wash 18oz Sweet Tobacco

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

