Pursuitist
Now Reading
Maybourne Beverly Hills Launches Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Top 5 New Tropical Resorts Opening in Early 2021
Cocktails at Home: Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita
Cocktails at Home: The Togroni
Resorts Offer COVID Testing Amid New U.S. Travel Regulations
Top 5 Reasons to Buy Your Next Luxury Watch on eBay
Top 5 Reasons to Buy Your Next Luxury Watch on eBay
5 Questions with Mixed Media Artist Jojo Anavim
Maybourne Beverly Hills Launches Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist
Top 5 Luxury Watch Brands on eBay
Top 5 Luxury Watch Brands on eBay
Le Café V, the new restaurant at Louis Vuitton's Osaka, Japan maison
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Cocktails At Home: T-16 Skyhopper From Oga’s Cantina
Cocktails At Home: T-16 Skyhopper From Oga’s Cantina
Inside Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Paradise and Luxury Redefined
21 Royal Disneyland
Inside 21 Royal, Disneyland’s Most Exclusive Private Suite

Maybourne Beverly Hills Launches Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

The 5-Star Maybourne Beverly Hills has recently launched Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist– bringing the new Maybourne Bar directly to the doorsteps of neighbors and friends of the hotel. The traveling menu will showcase a range of curated hand-crafted drinks, including classic cocktails from the Maybourne Bar, as well the hotel’s famous sister properties in London – Claridge’s, The Connaught, and The Berkeley.

 

 

Each London bar is known worldwide for its stellar cocktail programs. The menu will include the iconic Connaught Martini, a staple at The Connaught Bar, recently named the number one bar in the world. Also featured are the Claridge’s Flapper and the Fumoir Negroni.

Following COVID safety guidelines, the outdoor experience starts with a glass of champagne, while a master mixologist begins. Guests will enjoy one round of “to go” cocktails and a selection of bar snacks.

See Also
Wolf Gourmet High Performance Blender
Wolf Gourmet Blender: The Ferrari Of Kitchen Countertop Appliances

 

 

Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist is available Wednesday – Sunday within a 10-mile radius of the Maybourne Beverly Hills. The experience is priced at $150 per person and is available for two to six guests.  For more information or to book: www.maybournebeverlyhills.com

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top