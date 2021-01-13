Maybourne Beverly Hills Launches Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist

The 5-Star Maybourne Beverly Hills has recently launched Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist– bringing the new Maybourne Bar directly to the doorsteps of neighbors and friends of the hotel. The traveling menu will showcase a range of curated hand-crafted drinks, including classic cocktails from the Maybourne Bar, as well the hotel’s famous sister properties in London – Claridge’s, The Connaught, and The Berkeley.

Each London bar is known worldwide for its stellar cocktail programs. The menu will include the iconic Connaught Martini, a staple at The Connaught Bar, recently named the number one bar in the world. Also featured are the Claridge’s Flapper and the Fumoir Negroni.

Following COVID safety guidelines, the outdoor experience starts with a glass of champagne, while a master mixologist begins. Guests will enjoy one round of “to go” cocktails and a selection of bar snacks.

Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist is available Wednesday – Sunday within a 10-mile radius of the Maybourne Beverly Hills. The experience is priced at $150 per person and is available for two to six guests. For more information or to book: www.maybournebeverlyhills.com