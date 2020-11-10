Tour LeBron James’ $36.75M Beverly Hills House

The Lakers star LeBron James has purchased a stunning Beverly Hills mansion for $36.75 million. Take a look inside LeBron’s new Beverly Hills house, which is today’s daily dream home!

Located on 2.5 acres, the NBA star’s new house was purchased from the estate of Lee Phillip Bell (the “The Young and the Restless” co-creator passed away earlier this year). LeBron’s new house at 9955 Beverly Grove Dr., features seven fireplaces, a pool house with two baths, lighted tennis court, and screening room.

The huge Beverly Hills mansion has the proportions to accommodate all 6 feet and 9 inches of the LA Lakers star, with more than 9,100 interior square feet and vaulted, exposed-beam ceilings.

Featuring a hedge-lined driveway and palm-topped motor court, the primary estate spans 9,100 square feet with four bedrooms and eight total bathrooms. It was built in the 1930s but updated over the years during Bell’s ownership.

Bell’s former estate has been kept in wonderful shape, which was listed with Hilton & Hyland founders Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton in June. And before being purchased by the Bell family, the estate was owned by legendary actress Katherine Hepburn.

The four-time NBA MVP paid $36.75 million, slightly below the original listing price of $39 million, for the Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills house.