Margaritaville Resort Opens in Times Square
Margaritaville Resort Opens in Times Square

The newest Margaritaville Resort recently opened on an entirely different kind of island… the island of Manhattan!

Margaritaville Resort Times Square, the newest addition to the Margaritaville Lodging portfolio, is now open to the public. This 32-story laid back lounge-y resort destination sits smack in the middle of NYC’s hustle and bustle, truly transporting guests to an island oasis in the middle of Manhattan.

You can still nibble on a sponge cake and watch the sun bake from Margaritaville Resort Times Square’s 234 guest rooms, five restaurants and bars, year-round outdoor heated pool, and street-level Margaritaville retail store.

“The resort brings paradise to the island of Manhattan and offers something for everyone from families to happy hour with friends,” says Kori Yoran, General Manager.

Located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street, Margaritaville Resort Times Square is blocks away from the bright lights of Manhattan’s entertainment district and provides the ultimate location for a “no worries” vibe vacation immediately adjacent to New York’s most notable attractions, shopping, and museums.

Among its dining and drinks options, Margaritaville Resort Times Square’s LandShark Bar & Grill is home to Times Square’s only year-round outdoor heated pool, bringing the beach to Manhattan with a menu of poolside eats and drinks. And guests can also see jaw-dropping, 360-degree views of New York from Margaritaville Resort Time Square’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar without even changing out of their flip-flops!

Jimmy Buffett performs at Margaritaville Resort Times Square “First Look” at Margaritaville Resort Times Square on June 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

To celebrate the opening, the resort is offering a limited-time SummerzCool package, offering discounts for longer stays and a complimentary 1:00pm checkout… so they can sleep past noon in the city that never sleeps.

