Luxe Beauty Gifts for Her This Holiday Season

Looking to give that special someone a luxe beauty gift this holiday season? Check out some of our favorites here:

Judith Leiber Customizable “More is More” Fragrance

One of the most recognizable brand names in the world has just launched the first-ever daily customizable fragrance. The chic, sculpted gold bottle is adorned with Swarovski crystals, and can we swiped on and off three different scents (More Gourmand, More Zest, or More Flora) to create your own signature scent. The perfumes are also cruelty-free,phthalate-free, vegan, and free of parabens, toxic chemicals, and sulfates. One finished, purchase a refill to also reduce waste and help save the planet. $125 at shop.judithleibermoreismore.com

The Clean Beauty Box

The Clean Beauty Box is the perfect subscription box to gift the beauty lover for the holidays. The Clean Beauty Box is a premium, cruelty-free, clean beauty bi-monthly subscription box that does all the research and testing for you to offer the best seasonal clean beauty products on the market. Shop Limited Edition Boxes, Black-Owned Brands, Best Sellers, and more.

The October/November Clean Beauty Box features Spanish-based brand Dafna Skin. Full-sized products of their Revival Bio-Active Beauty Mask and Nutrition Anti-Aging Night Cream are worth $176, and only available in the Clean Beauty Box. cleanbeautybox.com

Suki Skincare

Boutique, natural skincare line Suki started in the kitchen with the goal of safe, natural, 100% clean beauty products. Working with scientists, dermatologists, and countless others ensured the latest in clean technology. The scientifically advanced skincare solutions are safe enough for all skin types and the planet.

The Cleanse & Hydrate Set is the perfect regiment for normal/dry skin types and contains ingredients to clean pores, clear blemishes, melt away makeup, reduce premature aging as well as fine lines and wrinkles. The finished look is moisturized, clean skin that is never greasy or oily. The gift set contains Cleansing Oil, Concentrated Strengthening Toner, Nourishing Day Cream, Suki Wash Cloth, & Suki Tote Bag. sukiskincare.com

Atelier Cologne

Husband and wife owned Atelier Cologne make gift-giving fun this holiday season with bespoke limited-edition gift sets to fit every need- from candle sets, body care sets, and luxe advent calendars. The 100% french made scents are inspired by travels around the world and the natural ingredients are sourced from more than 50 different countries.

The Candle Ritual is available in Orange Sanguine or Clementine California fragrances and transports you beachside with a travel-sized perfume and matching candle. The travel-sized leather case can also be personalized with a message, initials, or name. All perfumes are cruelty-free, vegan, and reusable. $95 at ateliercologne.com.