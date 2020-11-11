Celebrate the Holidays with 12 Days of Caviar

The Caviar Co. is making sure you celebrate the holidays this year. “12 Days of Indulgence 2020” is the perfect way to indulge. With all of the different caviar options, you can shop for gifts for family and friends, try caviar several ways and add it to your holiday menu with accompanying recipes.
Celebrate the Holidays with 12 Days of Indulgence 2020
Dates: 12/1-12/12
(The caviar or roe featured will be on sale for that day only.)
Schedule:
- 12/1- Paddlefish
- Recipe: Caviar Carbonara
- 12/2- Smoked Trout Roe
- Recipe: Creamy Roe Dip
- 12/3- Royal White Sturgeon
- 12/4- Russian Osetra
- Recipe: Caviar Bump – For traditionalists, simply eat it off the back of your hand, between the index finger and thumb
- 12/5- Whitefish Roe
- Recipe: Whitefish Roe Bite
- 12/6- Kaluga Hybrid
- Recipe: Truffle Popcorn with Caviar
- 12/7- Salmon Roe
- Recipe: Cucumber and Roe Bite
- 12/8- Siberian Sturgeon
- Recipe: Latkes and Caviar
- 12/9- Hackleback
- 12/10- Classic White Sturgeon
- Recipe: Mini Herb Frittatas
- 12/11- Trout Roe
- ( Kosher Hannukah Recipe)
- Recipe: Salmon Cakes and Cucumber-Roe Sauce
- 12/12- Golden Osetra
Caviar makes a delicious accouterment to holiday celebrations. And with some varieties cheaper than a glass of wine it’s indeed the perfect holiday treat! For more information, visit https://thecaviarco.com/