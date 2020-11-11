Pursuitist
Celebrate the Holidays with 12 Days of Caviar
by

The Caviar Co. is making sure you celebrate the holidays this year. “12 Days of Indulgence 2020” is the perfect way to indulge. With all of the different caviar options, you can shop for gifts for family and friends, try caviar several ways and add it to your holiday menu with accompanying recipes.

 

 

Dates: 12/1-12/12

(The caviar or roe featured will be on sale for that day only.)

Schedule:

Caviar makes a delicious accouterment to holiday celebrations. And with some varieties cheaper than a glass of wine it’s indeed the perfect holiday treat!   For more information, visit https://thecaviarco.com/

 

 

