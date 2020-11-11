Celebrate the Holidays with 12 Days of Caviar

Celebrate the Holidays with 12 Days of Indulgence 2020

Dates: 12/1-12/12

(The caviar or roe featured will be on sale for that day only.)

Schedule:

Caviar makes a delicious accouterment to holiday celebrations. And with some varieties cheaper than a glass of wine it’s indeed the perfect holiday treat! For more information, visit https://thecaviarco.com/