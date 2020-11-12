Jet Linx Named Official Partner for Neiman Marcus 2020 Fantasy Gifts

Neiman Marcus has released the 2020 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts in its iconic Christmas Book, and Jet Linx will be providing private jet services through InCircle Concierge and Travel and Transport Inc. for five of the nine Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts. For each gift, customers and their guests will fly roundtrip on a luxury, large-cabin aircraft such as a Gulfstream IV or Challenger 604. Check out our favorite top 5 fantasy gifts:

Montage Healdsburg Weekend & Wine for a Year Head to Montage Healdsburg with up to five others to a five-night wine-country escape to unwind on the 258-acre resort, complete with 15.5 acres of private vineyards and outdoor recreational experiences with wine world rock start Jesse Katz. In addition to staying in the coveted mountain-top Guest House suite, enjoying treatments at Spa Montage and private dinners including an evening at the Michelin 3-starred Single Thread, your party will enjoy a personal session with Jesse. On top of the trip, personally curated wines will show up to your door for 12 months personally curated by Jesse, along with an exclusive Coravin Wine Preservation System. $215,000

Perini Ranch & Beef for a Year Neiman Marcus is giving gift-givers the chance to meet Tom Perini, America’s quintessential cowboy gourmet. Tom started the now world-famous Perini Ranch Steakhouse in 1983 from the back of a chuckwagon, and the ranch itself has accolades including the James Beard America’s Classics Award, winner of The TODAY Show’s Hamburger Grilling Competition, and Food Network’s “Best Hamburger in Texas.” Take a trip to the Award-winning Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas (pop. 463), and meet Tom and the Perini family. Learn firsthand about the ranching industry’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable and ethical ranching practices. After your visit, enjoy a year’s supply of signature beef tenderloin. $185,000 The Sheldon Chalet Alaska Experience Alaska is a place of majestic wonder, and Nieman Marcus is introducing adventurers to the outback at the historic Sheldon Mountain House, which was built in 1966 by pilot Don Sheldon. A new building was added by the founder’s children in 2018, using original plans, which envisioned a bold monument, a haven among the peaks, just 10 miles from Denali’s summit. Neiman Marcus is inviting customers and up to five guests to this secluded place for five nights. Customers will enjoy a private chef, a glacier exploration led by professional Denali guides, spectacular night skies, and more. Plus, Robert Sheldon will be on hand to discuss his family’s trailblazing history. $345,000 See Also Rent Mar del Cabo for Your Next Getaway A Year of Wellness with Canyon Ranch

The epitome of wellness, Canyon Ranch has on-staff physicians, nutritionists, life coaches, and other experts to help your reach your health and wellness goals. The Neiman Marcus gift includes a Canyon Ranch yearlong regiment for you and a companion. It starts with a seven-night resort stay where you and your plus-one will guide your team in tailoring your individualized programs. Three more weeklong checkups follow to affirm your new paths, in addition to monthly virtual consultations. You’ll also enjoy unlimited services during your stays. After months of staring at screens and limited activity, Neiman Marcus knows customers are ready to take charge of their recharge. $345,000

InCircle Assouline Library

Luxury book purveyor Assouline is sharing the beauty of books with their customers. Prosper and Martine Assouline created their renowned publishing house with the goal of being the first luxury brand to supply everything for a contemporary library, from books to furnishings.

“Our digital world moves faster than ever, and nothing remains of it,” the founders say. “But books are the solid part of our past and present. They are also beauty.” Neiman Marcus and Assouline will bring you a custom library. First, a meeting to determine the aesthetic of your custom library. Second, the publisher will then curate a collection of books, furniture, and one-of-a-kind objects d’art just for you. The ultimate gift that keeps on giving.