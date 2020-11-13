Inside the $6M Penthouse at Andaz Turks & Caicos

Penthouse H is being offered at $6 million. The jewel box in the sky features four-bedrooms, 4.5-bath across 6,411 square feet of living space with an additional 1,490 square foot private terrace- complete with covered area for al fresco dining, plunge pool, wet bar, and entertainment center. The inspiration is a marriage of urban luxury and indoor/outdoor Caribbean living.

The unique penthouse features unobstructed panoramic ocean views from the 7th floor. Watch spectacular sunsets with 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors. Designed by Modus Operandi A+D Inc., the style blends Andaz chic with the culture and history of the Turks & Caicos Islands. Interior highlights include custom millwork, Spanish porcelain tile floors, and solid wood doors with brushed stainless-steel hardware.