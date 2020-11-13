Inside the $6M Penthouse at Andaz Turks & Caicos

The Andaz Turks & Caicos Residences at Grace Bay on the island of Turks & Caicos has everything one may need for a life of leisure- beautiful weather, white-sand beaches, and clean, crystal clear blue waters. Other island perks include luxury hotels, restaurants and boutiques, as well as non-stop flights and no property or income tax. If you are dreaming of running off to a pristine place with all of the amenities, take a closer inside this stunning oceanfront penthouse.
Penthouse H is being offered at $6 million. The jewel box in the sky features four-bedrooms, 4.5-bath across 6,411 square feet of living space with an additional 1,490 square foot private terrace- complete with covered area for al fresco dining, plunge pool, wet bar, and entertainment center. The inspiration is a marriage of urban luxury and indoor/outdoor Caribbean living.
The unique penthouse features unobstructed panoramic ocean views from the 7th floor. Watch spectacular sunsets with 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors. Designed by Modus Operandi A+D Inc., the style blends Andaz chic with the culture and history of the Turks & Caicos Islands. Interior highlights include custom millwork, Spanish porcelain tile floors, and solid wood doors with brushed stainless-steel hardware.
The 74-unit luxury residences are situated along 5.5 acres of pristine Grace Bay Beach and are fully integrated into the hotel’s operational program. Services and amenities include dining at four restaurants and bars, a state-of-the-art indoor wellbeing facility with an outdoor garden yoga studio, and full service indoor/outdoor spa with dedicated luxury concierge services.
For more information: www.andaztcresidences.com