Inside the $6M Penthouse at Andaz Turks & Caicos

The Andaz Turks & Caicos Residences at Grace Bay on the island of Turks & Caicos has everything one may need for a life of leisure- beautiful weather, white-sand beaches, and clean, crystal clear blue waters. Other island perks include luxury hotels, restaurants and boutiques, as well as non-stop flights and no property or income tax. If you are dreaming of running off to a pristine place with all of the amenities, take a closer inside this stunning oceanfront penthouse